U.S. markets open in 6 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,281.50
    -62.00 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,607.00
    -400.00 (-1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,688.75
    -307.25 (-2.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    -29.40 (-1.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.28
    +4.21 (+4.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.30
    +9.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.24 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1322
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.75
    -0.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3580
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8470
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,965.79
    -2,281.31 (-5.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.86
    -95.92 (-10.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.97
    -70.36 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

JustKitchen to Create Fresh Meals for 7-Eleven Convenience Stores in Taiwan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JKHCF

The Company has Signed a Commercial Agreement with President Chain Store Corporation, which is a large Asian Food Production Company that Manages and Operates all 7-Eleven Locations in Taiwan

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z) an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that is has entered into a commercial arrangement (the "Agreement") with President Chain Store Corporation ("7-Eleven Taiwan"), which is a large food production company with operations across Asia that manages and operates all 7-Eleven convenience stores in Taiwan, Republic of China ("Taiwan").1 Subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement, JustKitchen will work to create fresh meal collaborations with 7-Eleven Taiwan. The Company will also be adding Foodomo, a food delivery business acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The Company will initially embark on a pilot project (the "Pilot") to provide Just Kitchen branded meals for sale at a select 7-Eleven Taiwan location in the Neihu District of Taipei. As part of the Pilot, JustKitchen has agreed to also develop a virtual brand that will be offered on 7-Eleven Taiwan's online presence across all its delivery service platforms named "Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet". The Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet platform was created to offer consumers a line of quality food products at fair prices and is exclusive to 7-Eleven.2 The Pilot with JustKitchen follows other successful collaborations for Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet in Taiwan.3 The global 7-Eleven brand is prominent in Taiwan, with over 6,400 convenience store locations currently in operation.4

"Entering into a commercial arrangement with 7-Eleven Taiwan is a significant development for JustKitchen and, in our view, it brings together two strong operators for the benefit of the end consumer. The Agreement formalizes a great opportunity for us to work with a great partner and yet another a recognizable brand that is well known by people around the world," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Offering Just Kitchen branded meals within 7-Eleven stores and creating a new delivery-only menu to offer fresh food items on the Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet platform is also a new challenge because the size and scope of this opportunity for JustKitchen that our team has openly accepted and will strive to execute to both 7-Evelen Taiwan's and the end customers' satisfaction," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.
Suite 1430, 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6C 2V6

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding working to create fresh meal collaborations with 7-Eleven Taiwan; adding Foodomo, a food delivery business acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers; initially embarking on a pilot project to provide branded meals for sale at a select 7-Eleven Taiwan location in the Neihu District of Taipei; and agreeing to develop a virtual brand that will potentially be offered on 7-Eleven Taiwan's online delivery service platform named Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

  1. "President Chain Store Corporation", Wikipedia, last edited December 7th, 2021, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/7-Eleven#Taiwan

  2. "7-Select", 7-Eleven Canada Incorporated, 2022, https://7-eleven.ca/menu/7-select

  3. "7-Eleven's Own Brand 7-SELECT x Top One Pot, Enjoy the tastes of Taiwan in the comfort of your own home", 7-Eleven, Taiwan News, December 11th 2020, https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4075540

  4. "I visited 7-Eleven in Taiwan and it's way cooler than convenience stores in the U.S.", Martha Sorren, Insider, March 7th, 2020, https://www.insider.com/tour-of-7-eleven-in-taiwan-better-than-us#7-eleven-is-one-of-the-many-major-convenience-store-chains-in-taiwan-1

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c5005.html

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Dow futures sink nearly 500 points as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were headed sharply lower Monday evening as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Rouble sinks, stocks plunge as Russia recognises Ukraine breakaway regions

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The rouble tanked on Monday, slipping past 80 against the dollar, while stocks plunged to their lowest in over a year as Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the immediate recognition of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Putin signed a decree recognising the breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, upping the ante in a regional crisis the West fears could erupt into war. The rouble fell to as low as 80.0650 against the dollar during Putin's lengthy televised address to the Russian nation but pared some losses as Putin announced his decision, which he said would find support among Russian people.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Glitches mar launch of Trump’s new social-media app

    Former President Donald Trump's social media app that he hopes will rival Twitter launched Monday as he seeks a new digital stage to rally his supporters and fight Big Tech limits on speech a year after he was banned from Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

  • Bitcoin Losing Out to Gold Has Analysts Eyeing $30,000 Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped to a more than two-week low as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine prompted some analysts to predict the largest cryptocurrency could slide toward the key $30,000 level. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • Elon Musk Makes a Serious Accusation Against a Top Tesla Regulator

    Tensions between the CEO of the high-end electric vehicle manufacturer and the regulators seem to be reaching levels of no return.

  • 3 Best Software Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Shunning all software stocks is myopic, since the sector could still generate market-beating returns over the long term. ServiceNow helps companies manage their digital workflows with subscription-based cloud services. ServiceNow's business was unfazed by the pandemic.

  • U.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. led condemnation of Russia’s actions at the United Nations, after President Vladimir Putin’s decision to officially recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine escalated tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Be Worth $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • A Ukrainian reservist learns fighting skills she hopes never to use

    Alisa, a 38-year-old Ukrainian with an office job in the capital, had always enjoyed sport shooting and joined a local territorial defence unit more than a year ago to acquire combat skills. Now she is worried she might have to use those skills in a real war with Russia. "I realise he can be hurt because of silliness of the neighbouring country, not a brother country anymore," said Alisa, who asked to be identified only by her first name.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.