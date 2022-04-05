JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore on April 4, 2022. The new ghost kitchens are located in the Telok Ayer ("Telok Location") and Tampines ("Tampines Location") areas and are part of a plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months. The country is identified by JustKitchen as a key market as the revenue generated by online food delivery is expected to more than triple from USD 470 million in 2021 to over USD 700 million by 2025.1 Moreover, 92 percent of Singaporeans visit or access restaurant services at least once a week, which is well above the global average.2

The two Singapore locations were selected by JustKitchen's in-house Data Science and Analytics department as ideal launch sites based on their potential for high trip volumes as well as the cuisine-demand gap and demographics in their areas. The Telok Location is in the Central Business District of Singapore, within the downtown core, and is a prime location based on its densely developed streets that foster an abundance of foot traffic throughout the day.3 The Telok Location offers delivery and take-away services and is initially featuring a core selection of JustKitchen in-house food brands. The Tampines Location is in the East Side Lovers neighbourhood where a sense of community and food are both highly valued. Easy access to food at all hours of the day, a friendly environment and safe streets make the East Side Lovers area a great place to open a business.4 The Tampines Location provides delivery and take-away services, with a variety of western cuisines being offered to JustKitchen's customers.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to be opening two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore and six other planned locations across the country. Our ability to establish operations in fast growing markets like Singapore and immediately serve customers to a high level of satisfaction is one of our core strengths," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "I am proud of our team for continuing to execute on our international expansion plan. Growing from our home base in Taiwan to Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines is only the start of our international expansion strategy," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

