U.S. markets open in 6 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,576.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,819.00
    -10.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,163.50
    -0.75 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,093.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.23
    +0.95 (+0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.10
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.19 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -1.06 (-5.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3139
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.7780
    +0.0060 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,623.15
    +465.65 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,096.20
    +11.94 (+1.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,546.26
    -12.66 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,787.98
    +51.51 (+0.19%)
     

JustKitchen Enters Singapore Market by Opening Two Ghost Kitchens

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JK
  • JKHCF

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

The Company Opened its Telok and Tampines Locations on April 4, 2022 as Part of an Eight-Location Plan for the Country Within the Next Six Months

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it opened its first two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore on April 4, 2022. The new ghost kitchens are located in the Telok Ayer ("Telok Location") and Tampines ("Tampines Location") areas and are part of a plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months. The country is identified by JustKitchen as a key market as the revenue generated by online food delivery is expected to more than triple from USD 470 million in 2021 to over USD 700 million by 2025.1 Moreover, 92 percent of Singaporeans visit or access restaurant services at least once a week, which is well above the global average.2

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The two Singapore locations were selected by JustKitchen's in-house Data Science and Analytics department as ideal launch sites based on their potential for high trip volumes as well as the cuisine-demand gap and demographics in their areas. The Telok Location is in the Central Business District of Singapore, within the downtown core, and is a prime location based on its densely developed streets that foster an abundance of foot traffic throughout the day.3 The Telok Location offers delivery and take-away services and is initially featuring a core selection of JustKitchen in-house food brands. The Tampines Location is in the East Side Lovers neighbourhood where a sense of community and food are both highly valued. Easy access to food at all hours of the day, a friendly environment and safe streets make the East Side Lovers area a great place to open a business.4 The Tampines Location provides delivery and take-away services, with a variety of western cuisines being offered to JustKitchen's customers.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to be opening two ghost kitchen locations in Singapore and six other planned locations across the country. Our ability to establish operations in fast growing markets like Singapore and immediately serve customers to a high level of satisfaction is one of our core strengths," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "I am proud of our team for continuing to execute on our international expansion plan. Growing from our home base in Taiwan to Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines is only the start of our international expansion strategy," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding its plan to open up to eight locations across Singapore over the next six months; the Orchard Claymore being the Company's third ghost kitchen in Singapore in May; the Maju Ave location being JustKtichen's first ghost kitchen location in Singapore to have two floors and a large kitchen to facilitate the offering of multiple proprietary menus and partner food brands; securing locations in the Clementi, Serangoon, and Bedok areas of Singapore; and expanding the number of food brands available to the Singaporean market in June. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes:

  1. "Revenue of online food delivery Singapore from 2017 to 2025 (in million U.S. dollars)", Statista, January 7, 2022, https://www.statista.com/forecasts/1183536/revenue-online-food-delivery-singapore

  2. "What Singaporeans Are Eating, and When", Aaron Jourden, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific, January 23, 2019, https://www.entrepreneur.com/article/326808

  3. "Central Area, Singapore", Wikipedia, last edited February 15 2022, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Central_Area,_Singapore

  4. "East-Siders Always Think Their Side of the Island Is Better. But Why?", Justin Vanderstraaten, Rice Media, December 16, 2018, https://www.ricemedia.co/culture-life-east-siders-always-think-side-island-better/

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c0208.html

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains; Twitter Stock Explodes As Elon Musk Invests; Donald Trump SPAC Plummets

    The Dow Jones gained. Twitter exploded on news Tesla CEO Elon Musk has bought shares. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • Elon Musk Is Suddenly Twitter’s Largest Shareholder: Here’s a List of the Top 10 Holders

    The billionaire reported owning a 9.2% stake in the social-media company, topping co-founder and Jack Dorsey and elbowing out numerous financial institutions.

  • Why Fisker Shares Popped Today

    Fisker (NYSE: FSR) may be behind other electric vehicle (EV) start-ups with the release of its first commercial vehicle, but it seems there are plenty of customers willing to wait. Investors in Fisker haven't had much to feel good about over the past year as shares have mostly treaded water. Fisker is offering four models of the Ocean SUV that are being manufactured under a contract agreement by 60-year-old automotive industry supplier Magna International.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    A quick look at the charts shows just how volatile this year has been for markets. It looks something like a carpenter’s saw, with a jagged-toothed pattern, trending down and then back up. The key to the pattern is, volatility has increased this year. Uncertainty is rising, and it’s getting more and more difficult to predict where the stock market will go. What the retail investor needs is a clear signal, some sign writ large and easy-to-read, to point the way forward. We can start with the insi

  • Why Unity Software Stock Popped 9% on Monday

    There's no obvious news driving the stock up today -- but there was some news last week. Specifically, in a mid-day note Friday, investment bank Citigroup suggested that the eventual size of the metaverse could be anywhere from $8 trillion to $13 trillion. Today, however, investors seem to be clueing in to the opportunity for Unity to capitalize on selling 3D software for use in building the metaverse.

  • Why Sundial Growers Shares Withered by 4% Today

    An unpopular stock in an unpopular sector, Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) took a fresh share price hit on Monday. During an otherwise good day for the market, the Canadian marijuana company's stock fell by 4% on news that a voluntary ban on share trading by top managers has been accepted by a regulator. On Friday night, Sundial announced that the Alberta Securities Commission -- its principal regulator -- had granted the company a management cease trade order, or MCTO.

  • AMD to buy Pensando — a Milpitas startup led by Cisco vets — for $1.9B

    The startup that AMD is buying is the latest from a team of engineers and execs who sold several of their previous ventures to Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Monday

    Momentum has been building in Nio's (NYSE: NIO) electric vehicle (EV) business, but the stock itself has been facing headwinds that have held it back. With that news, investors seem to be getting past that overhang in many U.S.-listed Chinese names, including Nio. Investors are taking notice and juicing the stocks gain today.

  • Hertz is buying 65,000 electric vehicles from Tesla rival Polestar

    Hertz taps Polestar to aid its electric vehicle ambitions, which also includes offerings from Tesla.

  • Trump-Tied Social Media SPAC Slides After Key Executives Quit

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of the shell company taking Donald Trump’s media venture public extended their selloff after a report that a pair of key executives resigned and Elon Musk bought a sizable stake in social-media competitor Twitter Inc. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tan

  • AMD to acquire cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that semiconductor company AMD has acquired cloud startup Pensando for $1.9 billion.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Flopped Then Popped Today

    Good recent news about a pipeline drug trumped discouraging developments with a licensed coronavirus vaccine.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted 31% in March

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had a rocky month of March as its stock price dropped 31%, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Upstart Holdings is a consumer finance company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Roughly 70% of its loan requests are fully automated, and about two-thirds are approved instantly through the AI.

  • Why Nikola Stock Crushed the Market on Monday

    Good news from electric vehicle makers blended nicely with a positive development on the financing front.

  • Home Depot Is Undervalued and Oversold

    Home Depot is an investable stock once again

  • Why Metaverse Stocks Flew High Today

    The metaverse produced some real-world gains for investors on Monday. Shares in companies already active in the space, or likely to be so, rose notably on the day following a team of analysts' very bullish take on the industry. Bellwether stock Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) posted a 4% increase, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) advanced by nearly 2.4%, and Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) surged ahead by 8.6%.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Jump On Beijing Audit Shift

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Stocks are rallying because of what an inverted yield curve says about the Fed and inflation, strategist says

    The yield curve is telling investors more about inflation and the Federal Reserve than it is about the prospect of recession, says Barry Knapp.