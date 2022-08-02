U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.50
    -19.00 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,664.00
    -103.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,886.75
    -75.75 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,877.90
    -7.50 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.91
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.80
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    20.22
    -0.14 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0223
    -0.0040 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.86
    +2.53 (+11.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2195
    -0.0061 (-0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9050
    -0.7340 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,895.21
    -437.31 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    522.32
    -18.08 (-3.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,422.84
    +9.42 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

JustKitchen Implementing Margin Improvement After Rapid Growth Phase

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JKHCF

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

The Company's Margin Initiative Includes Streamlining Operations, Pursuing More B2B Opportunities, Lowering COGS, Reducing Redundancies and Renegotiating Key Agreements at Opportune Times

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FSE: 68Z), a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has initiated a heightened focus on improving margins and lowering costs (the "Margin Initiative") to bolster enterprise value. JustKitchen's mission remains to provide high-quality food, primarily on a delivery-only basis, as enabled by mobile applications, to a growing set of consumers across Asia.

JustKitchen logo (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen logo (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

The Company's officers have developed a plan to increase margins and reduce costs, the key aspects of which are highlighted below:

  • Pursuing more business-to-business ("B2B") opportunities with higher margins that include large enterprises with over 4,000 employees, captive audiences and no or little upfront capital expenditures followed by low operating costs;

  • Focusing on higher margin locales and consumer segments;

  • Driving down cost of goods sold relative to revenue by consolidating purchasing while pricing food items in line with regional inflation levels; and

  • Lowering labour costs as a percentage of total expenses.

Additional cost-cutting opportunities have been identified by JustKitchen management, including but not limited to:

  • Narrowing operating hours to eliminate unprofitable time windows due to labour and other fixed costs;

  • Shifting to the use of more part-time staff in locations where the knowledge from full-time employees has successfully been embedded into operations;

  • Maximizing location-based profitability and potentially rationalizing the poorest performing ghost kitchen locations;

  • Reducing headquarters personnel by approximately 20%; and

  • Renegotiating key occupancy contracts and other material agreements.

Management Commentary

"In a short period of time, JustKitchen has grown rapidly and now has over 30 ghost kitchen locations in multiple countries. As such, it is a great time for us to assess the business that we have built in order to enhance our strengths, address our weaknesses and make improvements. This will help JustKitchen move forward with a stronger and more valuable core, so it can continue to grow well into the future," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology-focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the plan to increase margins and reduce costs. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c2103.html

Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • China's Regulatory Crackdown On Its Tech Sector Takes New Twist

    China is after the head of its leading state-backed chip investment fund, shortly following a similar probe into a former executive linked to the fund, Reuters reports. China suspected Ding Wenwu, the head of China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund, or the "Big Fund," of severe law violations and was under disciplinary review. In July, China placed Lu Jun, former head of investment firm Sino IC Capital, which managed the Big Fund, under investigation, citing a "serious violation of dis

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Plenty of real estate investment trusts (REITs) pay dividends, but some of them have much higher yields than the rest. REITs are designed to appeal to income-oriented investors rather than those interested mainly in growth. Sometimes these types of investments deliver both, but the big dividends are usually the main attraction. REITs are organized to pay out most of their taxable income to investors in the form of dividends. Since they’re often able to raise rents on owned properties, many have

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • After-hours movers: Pinterest, Activision Blizzard, Avis Budget Group, ZoomInfo

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • PayPal Q2 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Year-to-date, PayPal shares have plunged, losing more than half of their value.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.

  • ‘Recession will deepen in Q3': Peter Schiff called the 2008 crash and now says the current downturn will only get worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the last big decline. Will he be right again?

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2022

    Farewell, July, it’s been a pleasure. Sentiment might finally be turning on Wall Street after the stock market recorded its best month since November 2020, buoyed by the tech giants better-than-expected quarterly results and the prospect of the Fed easing on future rate hikes. The major indexes are still down for the year, but we’re clearly in the midst of a rally. Where this rally will go is anyone’s guess. For now, Wall Street’s analysts are busy selecting the stocks they see as best positione

  • Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Nikola to acquire California battery supplier for $144 million

    Nikola plans to acquire Romeo Power, a struggling battery maker, according to a company regulatory filing. The move is expected to save Nikola millions in the coming years by bringing some battery manufacturing processes in house.

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.