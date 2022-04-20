U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.75
    -18.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,763.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,110.00
    -107.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.80
    -1.70 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.61
    +1.05 (+1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,943.20
    -15.80 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    25.00
    -0.40 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0827
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.24
    -0.93 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3023
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5830
    -0.3310 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,416.80
    +599.74 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    968.05
    +17.49 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,610.23
    +8.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

JustKitchen Joint Venture to Open Location in Manila via Arrangement with GrabKitchen

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JKHCF

The Company's Partnership with TDG Ventures has Signed with GrabKitchen to Operate Two Locations in the Philippines

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that its joint venture entity (the "JV Co.") with TDG Ventures, Inc. ("TVI") in the Philippines has signed an agreement to open two ghost kitchen locations in the Philippines's capital city of Manila with the global platform of GrabExpress Inc. ("Grab") – GrabKitchen for food production and GrabFood for delivery services. Grab is Southeast Asia's largest mobile technology company that connects millions of consumers to millions of drivers, merchants, and businesses.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

JV Co.'s first location is scheduled to open on May 14, 2022 and will operate within the GrabKitchen Glorietta facility, located in Glorietta 2 in an Ayala Mall. The mall is situated in the heart of Makati, a city in the Phillippines' Metro Manila region, which is also the financial hub of the country. The location is in an area that boasts skyscrapers and shopping malls known as the Makati Central Business District. This district considered one of the most vibrant commercial districts in Southeast Asia.1

GrabKitchen will provide the infrastructure for JV Co. on a Kitchen-as-a-Service ("KaaS") basis, which will require minimal capital expenditures from JV Co. and can enable multiple locations to be opened in a shorter period of time. KaaS is an operating model that provides a ready-to-use commercial kitchen to any party that wants to start a new culinary venture or expand to a new location without owning a physical location.2

Leading up to the first location's launch date, JustKitchen is currently selecting the food menus from its portfolio of approximately 30 proprietary and partner brands, as well as working to secure the virtual branding rights to local hero brands in the Philippines. The Company will provide more information as incremental locations are scheduled to be opened by JV Co. with Grab or other counterparties. Founded in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2012, GrabKitchen currently has 10 locations in the Philippines. More information about Grab and its Philippine locations can be found on its website: https://www.grab.com/ph/

Management Commentary

"We are excited to announce our first ghost kitchen location in the Philippines, via JV Co.'s agreement with Grab. With our home base in Taiwan, established operations in Hong Kong, recent entry into Singapore and the addition of this large market to our customer base, we continue to execute on our international growth plan to bring JustKitchen's unique operating model, portfolio of food brands, and JKOS technology solution to the Asia-Pacific region," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "I would like to thank Grab for entering into an agreement with our joint venture with TVI and we greatly look forward to opening these locations. Moreover, we look forward to bringing new and exciting brands to the Philippines as well as onboarding "local hero" brands to serve domestically as well as internationally," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily a technology focused and enabled operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the opening of up to five ghost kitchen locations with Grab in the Philippines; the opening of the first location on May 14, 2022 within the GrabKitchen Glorietta facility; and GrabKitchen providing the infrastructure for JV Co. on a KaaS basis for minimal capital expenditures from JV Co. to enable multiple locations to be opened in a shorter period of time. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Endnotes

  1. "Makati Central Business District", Wikipedia, last edited February 3, 2022, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Makati_Central_Business_District

  2. "KaaS (Kitchen-as-a-Service), a boon for the high-risk restaurant market", Sonal Mishra, Medium, September 22, 2020, https://fabled.medium.com/kaas-kitchen-as-a-service-a-boon-for-the-high-risk-high-failure-restaurant-market-61e23623d356

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c5519.html

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix stock sinks after missing on subscribers, revenue

    Netflix stock is down in after hours trading following its big miss on subscribers and revenue for Q1.

  • Ackman's fund likely feeling the Netflix pain as shares plunge

    Three months ago hedge fund manager William Ackman cheered when Netflix's stock price suddenly dropped, buying up 3 million shares as other investors fretted over weak subscriber growth at the streaming company. On Tuesday, the billionaire investor's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management, was likely nursing losses as Netflix shares tumbled 26% in after-hours trading after the company reported losing subscribers for the first time in a decade. Ackman, who routinely moves stock prices by buying into or exiting a company, did not say how much he paid for his Netflix stake, which he unveiled to his investors on Jan. 26.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Netflix identified 4 uncontrollable issues that will keep bleeding subscribers in a long letter to investors

    Analysts expected Netflix to add millions of subscribers in the first quarter, but it lost 200,000 instead. The stock is down more than 25%, and the streaming giant confirmed this is not a blip, it’s an existential crisis.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Which ARK Innovation Stocks Are Most Bounce-Worthy?

    Popular innovation investor Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has seen her funds sink at a rapid pace over the past few quarters. Her flagship ARK Innovation Fund (ARKK) has already lost over two-thirds of its value from peak to trough, thanks to a more hawkish Federal Reserve. As the Fed proceeds with its rate-hike schedule and the possibility of a double-point hike in May, rates on the 10-year note yield could easily continue to surge, adding even more selling pressure to ARKK and the high-multiple gr

  • Alibaba: Near-Term Headwinds Won’t Derail Long-Term Growth, Says Analyst

    For a company with a market cap around the quarter of a trillion mark, Alibaba (BABA) stock’s one-year performance resembles that of a small-cap. Over the past 12 months, the shares have lost 60% of their value as a confluence of bearish developments have kept pushing the share price lower. According to Deutsche Bank analyst Leo Chiang, given the latest domestic Omicron outbreak and international geopolitical uncertainties, investors should expect “more near-term pressures for BABA across its va

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    Making sense of the markets these days is no easy trick. Inflation is stubbornly high, and rising. The Federal Reserve has embarked on a policy of rate hikes and monetary tightening in response, but there are serious worries that their new path is a matter of too little, too late. The war in Ukraine and further Chinese COVID-lockdowns have promised further shortages of vital commodities and products, just as supply chains were beginning to untangle themselves. It’s no wonder that the big market

  • Why Johnson & Johnson Stock Rose Today

    Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) rallied 3% on Tuesday, following the release of the healthcare behemoth's first-quarter financial results. J&J's revenue grew by 5% to $23.4 billion. The gains were driven by a 6.3% rise in the company's pharmaceutical sales and a 5.9% increase in medical device sales.

  • Pfizer Is Under Pressure Today, Here Is Why

    The stock is trying to settle below the $51 level.

  • Are you sharing a Netflix password? Not for long …

    As Netflix searches for new subscribers amid a big downturn, the streaming giant is looking to end password sharing.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 4/19: Plug Power, Bank of America, Twitter

    The stock market should've been down Tuesday, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers, but instead, we had a great run. If you look across the globe right now, you'll see that America has a number of advantages that short-sighted investors cannot see. America has the best vaccines in the world and our time with Covid is quickly fading.

  • Putin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to Tycoons

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanctioned or unsanctioned, Russian billionaires face fresh hurdles after President Vladimir Putin dropped the curtain on the era of foreign stock listings.Most Read from BloombergIn Defense of Elon Musk's Managerial ExcellenceU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingTwitter Has a Poison Pill NowPutin Calls Time on Foreign Listings in Fresh Hit to TycoonsNetflix Tumbles as 200,000 Users Exit for First Drop in DecadePutin signed off on legal amendments on April 16

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • 10 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cheap lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more lithium stocks available at bargain prices, go directly to 5 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Lithium is one of the hottest sectors of the market as demand far outstrips supply. As electric vehicle […]

  • Netflix Q1 net subscribers unexpectedly decline, revenue misses expectations

    Netflix is set to report quarterly results Tuesday after market close, and investors are bracing for a further growth slowdown amid the company's exit from Russia and as its key North American market grows increasingly saturated.

  • Why Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Agenus, and Sorrento Therapeutics Popped Today

    Regeneron's buyout of Checkpoint Pharmaceuticals is sparking a rally among clinical-stage cancer research companies today.

  • IBM Sales Growth Tops Estimates, Powered by Software and Consulting

    Big Blue also cheered investors by saying its full-year performance should be "at the very high end" of its previous forecast.

  • The Best Defense Stocks For Today — And The Future

    The best defense stocks have long-term programs as well as footholds in key emerging priorities for the Pentagon.

  • Microsoft Explores a Potentially Risky New Market

    The software and videogame giant is said to be working on a opportunity that appears golden and could also explode in its hands.