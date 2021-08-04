U.S. markets open in 5 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,408.50
    -6.50 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,929.00
    -69.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,050.25
    +4.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.30
    -6.10 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.20
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.79
    +0.21 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.27
    -1.19 (-6.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0020 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1280
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,897.76
    -536.91 (-1.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    925.77
    -17.67 (-1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.00
    +23.28 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

JustKitchen Launches Delivery-Only Paul Café, Hutong and Ice Monster Branded Food Items

·5 min read

Ghost Kitchen Operator Also Announces the Hiring of Deliveroo's Former Head of Commercial in Taiwan

TSXV: JK

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has recently launched multiple delivery-only desserts in association with Boulangeries Paul SAS ("Paul Café"), the global chain of bakeries and cafés with operations in 47 countries that was founded in France in 1889. Paul Café-branded macarons and Basque cheesecake items were added to the Company's established Body Fit, Thai High, BIT Beef Noodle and Craftsman's Soul Made menus on July 24, 2021.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

Virtual Branding Rights to Hutong:

The Company has recently acquired the virtual branding rights to the Hutong Yakiniku brand ("Hutong") from GYEN Intl Business Co., Ltd. (the "GYEN Group"). Established in 2005, Hutong is one of the best Japanese barbecue cuisine offerings in Taiwan and has rapidly become a well-known name both locally and abroad with 11 restaurants in Taiwan, 11 in China and one in Hong Kong. The GYEN Group owns five restaurant brands, including the Michelin-rated Taipei Toriki, and its brands have become popular due to their focus on quality, attentiveness, passion and creativity as well as their reputation for excellent customer service. JustKitchen began offering several Hutong-branded items on its proprietary JustKitchen app and on third-party delivery platforms on July 28, 2021. The Company holds the delivery-only rights to offer Hutong food items for an initial period of three years, with a two-year renewal term subject to mutual consent.

Virtual Branding Rights to Ice Monster:

JustKitchen has recently acquired the virtual branding rights to the local Taiwanese Ice Monster brand ("Ice Monster"). Operating since 1997, Ice Monster is a popular shaved ice dessert shop that successfully expanded to Japan and China in 2015 and Hawaii in 2017. Ice Monster is well known for its mango-flavoured shaved ice dessert, which features three different varieties of mangos. JustKitchen launched delivery-only Ice Monster desserts on its proprietary JustKitchen app and on third-party delivery platforms on July 24, 2021. The association with Ice Monster further emphasizes the Company's focus on adding new dessert items to its portfolio of proprietary menus.

Former Head of Commercial for Deliveroo Taiwan Michael Liu Joins JustKitchen:

The Company is pleased to announce that it has hired Michael Liu as its Executive Vice President of Operations. Prior to his current role with JustKitchen, Mr. Liu was the Head of Commercial for Deliveroo in Taiwan since 2019, which involved leading a commercial team of over 40 professionals connected to a portfolio of over 5,000 restaurant partners. Previous to that role, Michael was the Chief Operations Officer of the Supreme Café Group from 2014-2018 with 55 locations in four countries, which was preceded by being the Director of Operations for Waves Coffee International from 2010-2014.

Management Commentary:

"Our strategy of acquiring the virtual branding rights for established third-party brands to complement our growing stable of in-house menus continues to differentiate JustKitchen in the ghost kitchen industry. The addition of the global Paul Café brand, along with the popular local Hutong and Ice Monster names, brings our portfolio to nearly 30 in total," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "We are also excited to have such a seasoned individual as Michael Liu join our team. JustKitchen's accomplished group of executives, directors and advisors keeps getting stronger and I welcome Michael and his valuable industry experience to our company," added Mr. Chen.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to the United States and other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the Company's association with Ice Monster further emphasizing its focus on adding new dessert items to its portfolio of proprietary menus; and the Company's strategy of acquiring the virtual branding rights for established third-party brands to complement its growing stable of in-house menus continuing to differentiate it in the ghost kitchen industry. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/04/c9492.html

Recommended Stories

  • Reopening basket stocks have underperformed the S&P 500 by a wide margin: strategist

    Anastasia Amoroso, iCapital Network’s chief investment strategist, discusses which sectors are poised to benefit from the reopening trade, and the disconnect between the stock and bond markets.

  • J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Are Ready to Rip Higher

    Year-to-date, the market trends are highly positive. The S&P 500 is up ~18%, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ, has put up a 14.5% year-to-date gain. There are potential headwinds – inflation is a worry, as is the possibility of further COVID-related restriction policies. But for now, the economy is mostly open, consumers are starting to spend, and investors seem optimistic. As J.P. Morgan’s chief US strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas recently put it, the economic gains are “not an event but rather a pro

  • Tencent Boss Loses $14 Billion in Rout, More Than Jack Ma

    (Bloomberg) -- Turns out even the most compliant Chinese billionaires aren’t immune to the regulatory onslaught sweeping the world’s second-largest economy.In a twist that has upended conventional wisdom on the political pecking order of China’s business elite, Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s mild-mannered boss, Pony Ma, has lost more paper wealth over the past nine months than Jack Ma, the combative co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Ant Group Co.The reversal underscores how rapidly Beijing’s

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Could Soar Higher

    A panel of Motley Fool contributors offers three ideas for healthcare stocks that will zoom higher in 2021, even if COVID takes a turn for the worse. Read more to see why you might want to buy shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI), and Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). George Budwell (Pfizer): American pharma titan Pfizer might not sound like a sexy pick among the present cohort of COVID vaccine players.

  • Tesla Stock Barely Budged Tuesday. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Tesla stock inched up just 7 cents, a gain of 0.0099%. Here's what history says happens after a day where it does nearly nothing.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) is Estimated to Break Profit in 2023, Inflation Poses an Extra Risk

    With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SoFi Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SOFI) future prospects, breakeven date and a latent risk factor.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Substantial Upside Potential

    Return and risk are two sides of the same coin. Investors all want the former, while keeping down the latter – but that’s a pipe dream. Every stock comes with both, and one key to success is managing the balance. That balance can be tricky, however, as risk and return potentials usually follow a direct relationship; that is, the highest return stocks typically also come with higher risk. This makes sense, as the surest way to a high return is to find stocks with low initial share prices – for in

  • Robinhood Stock Jumps As Cathie Wood Reveals A New Huge Buy

    Fund manager Cathie Wood has continued to load up on shares of the popular trading app Robinhood. Wood's ARK Innovation ETF on Tuesday disclosed that it held around 4.9 million shares of Robinhood stock, representing a weighting of 0.82% in the fund. Robinhood stock closed up 24.2% at 46.80 in the stock market today, putting the value of Wood's holdings at $230 million.

  • Why Fastly Stock Fell on Tuesday

    Shares of cloud-computing company Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) took a 2.4% hit on Tuesday, even as the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose by about 0.6%. In all likelihood, the growth stock's decline in the session was primarily a continuation of the bearish trend that it has been experiencing as the market looks ahead to the company's earnings report, due out on Wednesday. After soaring in 2020, Fastly stock has given back some of its massive gains in 2021.

  • Why Robinhood Stock Rocketed 24% Today

    What happened Shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), the popular app-based, trade-by-phone stock brokerage, soared to close up 24.2% on Tuesday. You can probably thank Cathie Wood for that. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • Why E-Home Household Service Stock Plummeted on Tuesday

    Shares of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), a China-based platform for booking services like moving, appliance installation, and housecleaning, were slammed on Tuesday. As of this writing, the stock was down by 57%. E-Home Household Service stock has seen some massive moves recently.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why Transocean Stock Crashed -- Then Recovered -- Today

    Transocean (NYSE: RIG) stock got a big jolt on the morning of Aug. 3 and tumbled 12% by 10 a.m. EDT. At a time when pockets of the oil and gas industry are making money off this year's rally in oil prices, Transocean's contract drilling revenue slumped 29.4% year over year and its adjusted net loss ballooned to $109 million from $1 million in Q2 2020. Although consensus estimates called for a loss, the sharp drop in Transocean's revenue caught the market off guard.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.