JustKitchen Launches MrBeast Burger™ from its Ghost Kitchens in Malaysia

·5 min read

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

Consumers in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Can Now Experience MrBeast Burger via the JustKitchen App and Third-Party Delivery Service Providers

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, announces that it has launched MrBeast Burger™ food items to consumers in Malaysia. Pursuant to its previously disclosed agreement (the "Agreement") with Virtual Dining Concepts ("VDC"), the Company has licensed the MrBeast Burger™ ("MrBeast Burger™" or the "Brand") brand and begun offering it to consumers via three of its ghost kitchen locations on November 11, 2022.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
MrBeast Burger™ is available in Kuala Lumpur via two of the Company's ghost kitchen locations, including Bukit Bintang and COOX Glo Damansara. The Company also launched the Brand to consumers in Selangor state through its location at the COOX Syopz Mall at Taylor's University.

The Company's launch schedule for MrBeast Burger™ in Malaysia included the following aspects:

  • Exclusive media tasting at the Bukit Bintang location for over 40 members of the press and KOLs on November 2, 2022;

  • Showcase at COOX's press event on November 8, 2022;

  • Launch on Shopee Food and at COOX Taylor's University pop-up location on November 11, 2022; and

  • Available via Grab Food on November 18, 2022 and available on Foodpanda on November 25, 2022.

The Company launched MrBeast Burger™ in December of 2021 via a separate arrangement that has been superseded by the Agreement. MrBeast Burger™ will continue to be available via JustKitchen in Taiwan and Hong Kong, while the brand is planned to be launched in the Philippines and Thailand later this year.

Management Commentary

"We are excited to offer consumers in Malaysia access to MrBeast Burger™, who now join our growing base of customers in Taiwan and Hong Kong," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen. "Being trusted by VDC to take the MrBeast Burger™ brand to new markets is an honour. We look forward to growing the Brand in other markets in the near future and delighting more customers with these delicious burgers along the way," added. Mr. Chen.

About MrBeast Burger™

MrBeast Burger™ is the virtual restaurant brand that was launched in December 2020 by YouTube superstar and philanthropist, Jimmy Donaldson, in partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts. In addition to JustKitchen's locations in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia, individual items and combos from the MrBeast Burger™ menu are also available across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates and Canada on a delivery-only basis. The brand features a creative menu of various styles of hamburgers and chicken sandwiches, among other items. MrBeast Burger™ opened its first physical store in September at American Dream Mall, New Jersey, United States.

About VDC

VDC connects food brands with consumers through delivery-only restaurants in an affordable manner. VDC has provided over three thousand virtual restaurants to already formed brands so that brands can provide their food to consumers all around the world. Technology and efficiency are prioritized at VDC to help companies manage their brands effectively. VDC is co-founded by Robert Earl and Robbie Earl of Earl Enterprises which operates collection of restaurants includes Planet HollywoodÒ, Buca di Beppo™, Earl of Sandwich, Bertucci's, Chicken Guy!, Seaside on the Pier™,The Breakfast Club™ TooJay's, Brio, Italian Grille, Bravo Italian Kitchen and Café Hollywood™. More information about VDC can be found on its website: https://joinvdc.com/kitchens/.

About JustKitchen

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Just Kitchen") is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers and businesses. The Company currently operates in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Malaysia. It has also signed an agreement that will allow JustKitchen to sell several of its proprietary food brands in Japan and it has also signed a brand swap agreement in India. Where appropriate, JustKitchen utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering via its proprietary mobile food ordering app and other third-party ordering apps. Delivery is fulfilled by third-party companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the Brand being launched by the company in Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand later this year. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/29/c6972.html

