U.S. markets open in 5 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,385.75
    +36.75 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,443.00
    +258.00 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,302.00
    +161.25 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.00
    +17.70 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    +0.32 (+0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.70
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.24
    -0.66 (-2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3515
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1060
    +0.2400 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,625.63
    +1,466.25 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    854.63
    +34.04 (+4.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.18
    +99.72 (+1.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

JustKitchen Reports Annual 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JKHCF

TSXV: JK

The Company's Volume of Retail Customer Food Orders Grew by 26% From the Third Quarter to the Fourth Quarter as its Number of Ghost Kitchens Increased from 17 to 20 Locations for the Period Ending September 30, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. ("JustKitchen" or the "Company") (TSXV: JK) (OTC: JKHCF) (Frankfurt: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2021, the highlights of which are included in this news release. The full set of Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis can be viewed by visiting the Company's website at en.justkitchen.com or its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)
JustKitchen (TSXV: JK, OTCQB: JKHCF, FRA: 68Z) (CNW Group/Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.)

Financial Highlights

  • Food and beverage sales of $4,443,746 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1,121,121 for the three-month period ended September 30, 2020; similarly, sales reached $11,926,094 for the twelve-month period ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1,833,922 reported for the 309-day period from November 27, 2019 to September 30, 2020 (the "Comparative Period");

  • Sales volume grew to 269,721 retail customer food orders in the fourth quarter from 214,744 retail customer food orders in third quarter of 2021, which is an increase of 26%;

  • Number of ghost kitchens increase to 20 with an average retail delivery size of $15.67 per order in the fourth quarter of 2021, from 17 ghost kitchens with an average retail delivery size of $14.77 per order in the previous quarter;

  • Adjusted EBITDA losses were $2,623,445 and $7,801,567 for the three- and twelve-month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to Adjusted EBITDA losses of $911,876 and $1,902,454 for the same three-month period of the prior year and the Comparative Period, respectively, primarily as the result of an overall increase in business activities which caused an increase in general and administrative costs. Non-cash stock-based compensation included in general and administrative expenses were $481,838 and $2,369,747 for the three- and twelve-month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively; and

  • Net losses were $3,440,775 and $11,237,581 for the three- and twelve-month periods ended September 30, 2021, respectively, as compared to $1,185,548 and $2,520,680 for the same three-month period of the prior year and the Comparative Period, respectively, due to the same primary reasons listed above.

Management Commentary

"The JustKitchen management team is pleased with the Company's 2021 financial results as the key metrics of revenue, retail customer food order volume, ghost kitchens and retail delivery size per order all increased substantially. Our 33% increase in revenue from the third to the fourth quarter was nicely accompanied by a 26% increase in retail customer food orders and a 6% increase in average retail order delivery size," said Jason Chen, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of JustKitchen.

"We have started 2022 strongly by delivering approximately 146,000 total customer food orders in January, as the sum of 125,000 Spoke-driven orders and 21,000 order equivalents from B2B sales. The team is also focused on bolstering the trend of improving margins and gaining cost efficiencies. Management continues to grow the business at a high rate as we add locations, develop and launch new in-house menus, license third-party brands, expand to new markets and secure new partners. I am proud of our accomplishments during the 2021 fiscal year and expect JustKitchen to maintain a similar growth trajectory throughout 2022," added Mr. Chen.

Summary of Key Financial Measures


Three months

ended

September 30,

2021

$

Three months ended

September 30,

2020

$

Twelve months

ended

September 30,

2021

$

309 days

ended

September 30,

20202

$

Revenue

4,443,746

1,121,121

11,926,094

1,833,922

Adjusted EBITDA1

(2,623,445)

(911,876)

(7,801,567)

(1,902,454)

Loss for the period

(3,440,775)

(1,185,548)

(11,237,581)

(2,520,680)

Loss per share

(0.05)

(0.04)

(0.21)

(0.11)

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Income (Loss) from Operations:


Quarter

ended

September 30,

2021

$

Quarter

ended

September 30,

2020

$

Year

ended

September 30,

2021

$

309 days

ended

September 30,

20202

$

Income (Loss) from operations

(3,440,775)

(1,185,548)

(11,237,581)

(2,520,680)

Interest expense

23,315

20,967

101,969

67,912

Depreciation expense

312,177

124,980

964,298

337,439

EBITDA1

(3,105,283)

(1,039,601)

(10,171,3141)

(2,115,329)

Stock-based compensation

481,838

127,725

2,369,747

212,875

Adjusted EBITDA1

(2,623,445)

(911,876)

(7,801,567)

(1,902,454)

1.

Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest expense, depreciation and stock-based compensation. As there is no standardized method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA, it may not be directly comparable with similarly titled measures used by other companies. The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be a relevant indicator for measuring trends in performance and its ability to generate funds to service its debt and to meet its future working capital and capital expenditure requirements. Adjusted EBITDA is not a generally accepted earnings measure and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows or other measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

2.

Represents the period from acquisition of control on November 27, 2019.

Corporate Highlights Subsequent to September 30, 2021

The Company:

  • Received DTC Eligibility to improve the settlement and clearing for any of its shares traded in the United States;

  • Acquired the virtual branding rights to the "Chili House" and "Ben Teppanyaki" Taiwanese food brands;

  • Launched its proprietary software "JKOS" to add food ordering capabilities to third party electronic devices and applications;

  • Began trading on the OTCQB Marketplace on October 25, 2021;

  • Added three additional ghost kitchen locations in Taiwan;

  • Appointed Edward Wright to its Board of Directors;

  • Created the "King's Menu" virtual brand for the New Taipei Kings professional basketball team;

  • Announced its Philippines expansion through a business cooperation with TDG Ventures;

  • Added a ghost kitchen location in the hotel adjacent to Hsinchu Science Park;

  • Signed a binding agreement to acquire 3 Square's tech-enabled food hall software and kitchen equipment and take over a kitchen facility lease arrangement;

  • Appointed strategic advisors and key management to build on its international expansion;

  • Entered into an agreement with REEF Technology Inc. to launch DJ Khaled's "Another Wing" food brand in Taiwan and Hong Kong;

  • Signed a letter agreement to purchase a 46,000 square foot 'Mega Hub' facility; and

  • Acquired the WeChef specialized kitchen equipment and took over the kitchen facility lease agreement.

Similar to the statement provided in the announcement of the Company's third quarter financial results, and despite the significant increase in revenues on both a quarterly and annual basis, the Company anticipates that operating costs will remain proportionally elevated in the near term to support its rapid expansion in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Philippines and elsewhere internationally.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong with plans to expand operations to the United States and other Asian countries. JustKitchen uniquely utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company's other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen's final prospectus, financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company's profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur including but not limited to the Company's comments regarding the expected rapid and continuing growth of its business. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks, including those risk factors identified in the Company's prospectus dated March 26, 2021, and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/26/c1594.html

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft beats Q2 estimates, stock falls

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines Microsoft's after-hours trading. Greg Swenson, Brigg Macadam Founding Partner, and John Kicklighter, DailyFX Chief Strategist, provide additional commentary on Microsoft's earnings during a volatile market.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why NextEra Energy Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) had declined more than 8% by 3:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Weighing on the utility's stock price was news of its management succession plan. NextEra Energy announced a series of senior leadership appointments that will take effect on March 1.

  • DataTrek: Big Tech unlikely to see selling relief despite Q4 earnings

    DataTrek Research thinks a couple of factors are sending technology deeper into a downward spiral.

  • Why IBM Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of IBM (NYSE: IBM) climbed 5.7% on Tuesday after the technology giant's fourth-quarter report gave investors hope that its growth strategy was taking hold. The gains were driven by an 8.2% increase in IBM's software revenue, to $7.3 billion, and a 13.1% jump in its consulting revenue, to $4.7 billion. The company's hybrid cloud operations, which help businesses integrate their private computing resources with public cloud services, enjoyed particularly strong growth.

  • Microsoft stock’s post-earnings roller-coaster ride won’t be the last

    Microsoft Corp.'s roller-coaster ride on Tuesday is a good example of what tech investors are likely to experience during this volatile earnings season.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures add to losses ahead of Fed decision

    Stock futures opened lower Tuesday evening after another volatile session on Wall Street, as investors looked to the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting and press conference to remove some uncertainty on the outlook for monetary policy.

  • Bitcoin claws back from crypto crash, but one bear case sees $14K as a next stop

    The Great Crypto Crash of 2022 dragged Bitcoin below $34,000, and it could get worse.

  • Microsoft Beats Quarterly Estimates, Gives Upbeat Guidance

    Software kingpin Microsoft beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. Shares initially fell but turned up after the company guided higher.

  • Tesla Inches Toward Blue-Chip Status via Moody’s Boost

    (Bloomberg) -- Moody’s Investors Service Inc.’s move to ramp up Tesla Inc.’s credit rating to the cusp of investment grade is bolstering expectations that the famous electric vehicle maker will secure blue-chip status as soon as early next year.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher

  • Stocks Are Getting Hammered. Big Money Is Waiting to Buy the Dip.

    The stock market is down—a lot, but it was institutional money, not retail traders, that helped the major indexes turn around on Monday.

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Predicts Bitcoin Could Exceed $1M by 2030

    Wood previously predicted bitcoin would reach $500,000 by 2026.

  • Biden administration readies executive order on crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger joins the Live show to discuss the White House's plans to release a National Security Council memorandum that will regulate cryptocurrencies as soon as early February.

  • Dalio Says U.S. in Decline as China Rises, Warns of Election Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said there’s a “reasonable chance” neither major U.S. political party will accept the results of the 2024 election.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem S

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Tanked 5% Today

    Shares of edge computing and internet infrastructure company Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were down over 5% today as of 3 p.m. ET. For the most part, this is simply a continuation of the selling pressure that has hit Cloudflare and other high-growth but richly valued tech stocks in recent months. With the Federal Reserve on course to start raising interest rates, high-growth business valuations are under pressure.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.