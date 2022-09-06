U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,904.42
    -19.84 (-0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,189.98
    -128.46 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,515.64
    -115.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.99
    -18.76 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.89
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,715.80
    -6.80 (-0.39%)
     

  • Silver

    17.93
    +0.05 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9902
    -0.0031 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3440
    +0.1510 (+4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1529
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6310
    +2.0560 (+1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,793.92
    +5.84 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.81
    -0.69 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.58
    -23.85 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,626.51
    +6.90 (+0.02%)
     

Justuno and Feel Announce Technology Partnership To Help Online Merchants Improve Conversions

Justuno
·2 min read

Austin, TX, Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Justuno, the leading onsite conversion optimization platform, announced a new partnership with virtual showroom and sales experts platform Feel. The partnership helps brands connect their shoppers with live sales experts in a 1:1 personalized shopping experience designed to convert.

Ruti, a luxury online and offline fashion brand, has been using both companies to support its move from offline to online and has highlighted her story here.  Using Shopify’s integration with Justuno, Ruti was able to easily and instantly add Feel’s Online Showroom to its homepage.

Shoppers entering Ruti’s showroom are converting at 35%, a number much higher than the 1-3% conversion rate of most e-commerce sites. And, shoppers entering the showroom through a Justuno pop-up are converting 210% higher than the average shopper.

In addition to improving conversion rates, Ruti experienced a 78% increase in AOV and an 80% decrease in the likelihood of returning an item due to increased confidence and better buying choices.

Justuno is the premium onsite conversion optimization platform with personalized messaging, robust segmentation capabilities, AI-powered product recommendations, and advanced visitor intelligence technology to help businesses turn visitors into customers. This partnership is a way to empower customers to create truly personalized experiences that scale and drive long-term customer retention.

Justuno’s Director of Business Development & Strategic Partnerships, Derek Booth, said this about the new partnership:

“We’re always looking for ways to optimize our customer’s experience and make it easier for them to create the shopping experience that’s right for their brand. This partnership with Feel is simply a manifestation of that, their technology is unparalleled when it comes to creating a scalable truly 1:1 experience. As high consideration verticals like luxury fashion continue to evolve their online strategy, Feel and Justuno will stand at the ready to help power the ultimate customer experience.”

###

CONTACT: Jane Serra Justuno 718-938-2785 jane@justuno.com


Recommended Stories

  • Ernst & Young Leaders Expected to Approve Plan to Split Accounting Company

    The expected move would pave the way for the biggest shake-up in the accounting profession in more than 20 years.

  • Newell Brands CEO: Connecting Yankee Candle maker to Gen Z through new product line

    Generation Zers have a buying power of $360 billion. Here's how Newell Brands is tapping into that growing consumer base.

  • Equifax acquires Phoenix-based software firm LawLogix

    Equifax, a global data, analytics, and technology company, has completed its acquisition of LawLogix, a Phoenix-based software provider to immigration attorneys and human resource professionals. For the last year, Equifax (NYSE: EFX) has been trying to grow its Workforce Solutions business unit, the company said in an announcement. Equifax acquired HIREtech, human capital management and employer tax incentive firm; Health e(fx), a provider of Affordable Care Act services; Efficient Hire, a provider of cloud recruiting, onboarding, and HR management solutions; and Midigator LLC, a provider of post-transaction fraud mitigation solutions, before making the move to acquire LawLogix.

  • British Pound Falls to Lowest Level Since 1985 as U.K. Economic Pain Mounts

    Investors see increased odds that the pound will tumble below parity with the dollar, though sterling was slightly higher after Liz Truss won the race to lead the Conservative Party and become Britain’s next prime minister.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch As Sector Under-Performs S&P 500

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Here's Why You Should Retain Bruker (BRKR) Stock for Now

    Investors are optimistic about Bruker's (BRKR) segmental results and robust bookings and backlog growth.

  • HSBC and Metro bank join Britain's Stop Scams hotline

    HSBC, its online arm First Direct, and Metro Bank have joined a fraud-reporting hotline as the cost of living crisis increases the number of financial scams, an industry body said on Tuesday. Britain has become the scam capital of the world as more people bank online, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic began unfolding in 2020. Members already include Barclays, Meta, Microsoft, Google, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Santander and Talk Talk.

  • Phoenix-based Singlepoint primed for growth after refocusing solar strategy

    Singlepoint, a renewable energy company based in Phoenix, is primed for growth after consolidating its business operations last year. Now the company is aiming to uplist its shares to the Nasdaq stock exchange.

  • CVS to buy Signify Health in $8 billion deal

    CVS Health Corp on Monday agreed to buy home healthcare services company Signify Health for about $8 billion in cash, a move that will enable one of the largest U.S. healthcare companies to provide further care management to patients in their homes. Healthcare companies like CVS have been expanding beyond managing health and pharmacy benefits with acquisitions of doctors groups and surgical centers in recent years. "We’ve been very clear about what we were looking for in expanding our health services, either be it primary care, provider enablement or in the home, and Signify Health clearly checks off two boxes: into the home and provider enablement," CVS CEO Karen Lynch said in an interview.

  • Carlyle Group stock sinks after BofA swings to bearish from bullish, slashes price target by 43%

    Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. dropped 2.9% toward an eight-week low in morning trading Tuesday, after the BofA Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler swung to bearish from bullish on the alternative asset manager, citing emerging fundraising challenges and the negative effects from the surprise departure its chief executive last month. "We believe the management change could adversely impact employee retention, fundraising, and CG's business strategy including M&A and signals risk to prior financi

  • Should Value Investors Buy Hugo Boss (BOSSY) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Europe’s Commodity Firms Are Buckling Under the Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crisis is getting worse, piling pressure on the commodities industries that provide building blocks for the continent’s economy.Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashCalifornia Ratchets Up Grid Emergency as Blackouts LoomNASA’s Artemis Rocket Is a Gigantic Waste of MoneyPower- and gas-intensive sector

  • Can the Videogame Industry Overcome Its Recent Challenges?

    All major videogame makers like Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Sony Corporation (SONY), Nintendo (NTDOY) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been suffering owing to poor videogame sales.

  • China’s Energy Giants Sell Gas to World Scrambling for Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest energy groups are diverting more liquefied natural gas away from their languishing home market, offering some relief to desperate buyers suffering supply shortages in other parts of the world. Most Read from BloombergRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageCalifornia Avoids Blackouts With Bigger Test Ahead as Heat LoomsWorld’s Deadliest Roads in Focus After Billionaire’s Fatal CrashAmazon Closes, Abandons Plans for Dozens of US WarehousesRussia

  • Bed Bath & Beyond confirms death of CFO Gustavo Arnal. He fell 18 floors from NYC’s ‘Jenga’ skyscraper

    Gustavo Arnal was still CFO of the beleaguered retailer when he fell from New York’s iconic Jenga Building, police sources told the New York Post.

  • Market Losing Streak, Tradable If Not Investable, Jobs and the Fed, Eyeing Apple

    The market did need a three-day weekend, but beware beware of the old Wall Street adage, 'Short weeks are always long.'

  • 2022 Best Places to Work: Taylor Morrison Home Funding keeps its staff happy with gourmet coffee, snacks and more

    Taylor Morrison Home Funding was chosen as one of Orlando Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work winners in the large category, which includes companies with 100-499 employees. Read more about the honorees in OBJ's Aug. 26-Sept. 1, 2022, weekly edition. The firm is an independent mortgage banker, servicer and wholly owned subsidiary of national home builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC).

  • Mexico's president to strengthen anti-inflation plan

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday he will hold a meeting with his cabinet members to strengthen the country's anti-inflation plan, as financial analysts warn of an upward trend. "It is likely that we will stay a little above inflation in the United States, but this remains to be seen since we are applying policies that are working for us," he said. Late last week, a Bank of Mexico executive said the central bank may need to continue tightening monetary policy in order to keep inflation in check.

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO for Porsche Brand. Investors Can Get in Now.

    Volkswagen is hoping for a bump in its stock price from listing the Porsche sports-car brand separately.

  • Suntory eyes U.S. canned cocktail push as young Japanese shun booze

    Japanese drinks giant Suntory Inc last year debuted a strong, lemony brew in Australia that quickly became the top seller in the canned cocktail market there. Now the company is aiming to replicate that success in North America, critical to its aim in becoming the global leader in the fastest growing alcoholic drinks segment. Expanding overseas is also a matter of survival for Japanese drinks companies facing aging market at home and a shift away from alcohol among younger people.