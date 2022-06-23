U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,752.21
    -7.68 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,347.26
    -135.87 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.07
    +29.99 (+0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,689.34
    -0.94 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.80
    -2.39 (-2.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.30
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    21.13
    -0.29 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0512
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0330
    -0.1230 (-3.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2231
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7460
    -1.3940 (-1.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,341.97
    +196.05 (+0.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.81
    +3.59 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.45
    -68.77 (-0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

FDA bans sales of Juul vape products in the US

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·4 min read
Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana / reuters

The Food and Drug Administration has banned e-cigarette maker Juul from selling and distributing its products in the US. It ordered the company to remove its wares from the market or face enforcement actions.

Reports earlier this week suggested that an FDA ban on Juul products was imminent. After a two-year review, the agency rejected Juul's application to keep selling tobacco- and menthol-flavored pods, as well as its vape pen. Juul told Engadget that it intends to seek a stay on the decision. It is exploring all other options, including an appeal.

The ban doesn't apply to Juul products that are already in the possession of the company's customers. However, it'll be difficult, if not impossible, to find its pens and pods in the near future.

In 2020, the FDA began a comprehensive review of all e-cigarette products sold in the US. It weighed up the potential benefits of vaping compared with cigarettes for adult smokers against the popularity of e-cigarettes among underage users. The agency has permitted other manufacturers to continue selling vape products, including NJOY and Vuse parent Reynolds American. To date, the agency has authorized 23 "electronic nicotine delivery systems" (to give vape pens their formal name).

In Juul's case, though, the FDA said the company's application "lacked sufficient evidence regarding the toxicological profile of the products to demonstrate that marketing of the products would be appropriate for the protection of the public health. In particular, some of the company’s study findings raised concerns due to insufficient and conflicting data – including regarding genotoxicity and potentially harmful chemicals leaching from the company’s proprietary e-liquid pods – that have not been adequately addressed and precluded the FDA from completing a full toxicological risk assessment of the products named in the company’s applications."

The agency went on to say that it doesn't have clinical information that suggests there is "an immediate hazard" linked to Juul's pen or pods. "However, the [marketing denial orders] issued today reflect FDA’s determination that there is insufficient evidence to assess the potential toxicological risks of using the Juul products," the FDA said. It noted that it's not possible to grasp the possible harms of using other pods in a Juul vape pen or the company's pods in third-party devices.

“The FDA is tasked with ensuring that tobacco products sold in this country meet the standard set by the law, but the responsibility to demonstrate that a product meets those standards ultimately falls on the shoulders of the company,” said Michele Mital, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “As with all manufacturers, Juul had the opportunity to provide evidence demonstrating that the marketing of their products meets these standards. However, the company did not provide that evidence and instead left us with significant questions. Without the data needed to determine relevant health risks, the FDA is issuing these marketing denial orders.”

The company became the leader in the US e-cigarette market in 2018. However, sales have dropped following a string of controversies. Juul slipped to second place behind Vuse in terms of US market share. The vast majority of the company's revenue comes from the US, The Wall Street Journal noted this week.

Juul had been accused by federal agencies, state attorneys general and other officials of marketing its products to teens. The company agreed to pay eight-figure settlements related to lawsuits in North Carolina and Washington state, and it has faced suits in several other states.

The company halted sales of mint- and fruit-flavored vape pods in 2019 before the FDA banned most flavored variants in early 2020. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 85 percent of young people who tried e-cigarettes said they used flavored varieties. However, vaping has become less popular among teens overall, according to data from 2021. In 2019, Juul revealed a new, connected version of its vape pen that can verify a user's identity in an attempt to prevent underage use.

Update 6/23 12:50PM ET: Juul Labs' chief regulatory officer Joe Murillo provided Engadget with the following statement:

We respectfully disagree with the FDA’s findings and decision and continue to believe we have provided sufficient information and data based on high-quality research to address all issues raised by the agency.
In our applications, which we submitted over two years ago, we believe that we appropriately characterized the toxicological profile of JUUL products, including comparisons to combustible cigarettes and other vapor products, and believe this data, along with the totality of the evidence, meets the statutory standard of being appropriate for the protection of the public health.
We intend to seek a stay and are exploring all of our options under the FDA’s regulations and the law, including appealing the decision and engaging with our regulator. We remain committed to doing all in our power to continue serving the millions of American adult smokers who have successfully used our products to transition away from combustible cigarettes, which remain available on market shelves nationwide.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio State gets approval to trademark 'The' for merchandise

    Ohio State University has won its fight to trademark the word “The.” The school says it allows Ohio State to control use of “The” on branded products associated with and sold through athletics and collegiate channels, such as T-shirts, baseball caps and hats. “THE has been a rallying cry in the Ohio State community for many years, and Buckeye fans who purchase official Ohio State gear support student scholarships, libraries and other university initiatives,” said Ben Johnson, the university's senior director of media and public relations.

  • U.S. Supreme Court protects police from 'Miranda' lawsuits

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday shielded police from the risk of paying money damages for failing to advise criminal suspects of their rights before obtaining statements later used against them in court, siding with a Los Angeles County deputy sheriff. The justices ruled 6-3 in favor of deputy sheriff Carlos Vega, who had appealed a lower court decision reviving a lawsuit by a hospital employee named Terence Tekoh who accused the officer of violating his rights under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination. Tekoh was charged with sexually assaulting a hospital patient after Vega obtained a written confession from him without first informing the suspect of his rights through so-called Miranda warnings.

  • Exclusive-United to cut 12% of daily Newark flights to boost performance

    United Airlines will announce on Thursday it will temporarily cut about 50 daily departures from its Newark airport hub starting July 1 to address congestion and as concerns mount over the U.S. summer air-travel season. The summer flight cuts would apply only to domestic flights, represented 12% of United's 425 daily flights at Newark and would not result in the airline exiting markets, the company told Reuters. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on June 17 granted United approval to temporarily cut Newark flights after the Chicago-based carrier petitioned for a waiver, citing airport construction and air traffic control (ATC) staffing.

  • We could see less mustard on the shelves this summer due to seed shortage

    Your favorite punchy yellow burger condiment could be in short supply this summer.

  • Robb Elementary School, site of massacre, will be razed, Uvalde mayor says

    The Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city’s mayor said.

  • Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections

    The Biden administration proposed a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules on Thursday, acting to expand protections for LGBTQ students, bolster the rights of victims and widen colleges' responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct. The proposal, announced on the 50th anniversary of the Title IX women's rights law, is intended to replace a set of controversial rules issued during the Trump administration by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

  • Feds: Ghislaine Maxwell deserves at least 30 years in prison

    British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell should spend at least 30 years in prison for her role in the sexual abuse of teenage girls over a 10-year period by her onetime boyfriend, financier Jeffrey Epstein, prosecutors said Wednesday in written arguments. Prosecutors said she should serve between 30 years and 55 years in prison, reflecting the federal sentencing guidelines. The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted in December of sex trafficking and other crimes after a month-long trial that featured testimony from four women who said they were abused in their teens.

  • Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Break Up After 2 Years

    Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have called it quits after two years together, a source close to her told E! News. Learn more about why they broke up after Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding.

  • Counting men as women? Inside the fuzzy math of Title IX compliance

    College athletic department have resorted to sleight-of-hand tactics to fly under the radar of Title IX compliance.

  • From Russian Elites, No Sign of Broad Challenge to Putin

    Alexander Y. Lebedev looks like a prime target for sanctions meant to prompt Russia’s elites to turn against the Kremlin. He is a onetime billionaire and a former KGB agent with deep connections both in Russia’s ruling class and in the West; his son owns British newspapers and is a member of the House of Lords. But Lebedev has a message for anyone expecting him to now try to bring down President Vladimir Putin: “It’s not going to work.” In that matter, he insists, he is powerless. “What, am I su

  • Florida team hauls in 18-foot, 215-pound Burmese python

    A team of biologists recently hauled in the heaviest Burmese python ever captured in Florida, officials said. The female python weighed in at 215 pounds (98 kilograms), was nearly 18 feet long (5 meters) and had 122 developing eggs, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida said in a news release. The team used radio transmitters transplanted in male “scout" snakes to study python movements, breeding behaviors and habitat use, said Ian Bartoszek, wildlife biologist and environmental science project manager for the conservancy's program.

  • Biden approval falls fourth straight week, tying record low - Reuters/Ipsos

    U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell for a fourth straight week to 36% matching its lowest level last seen in late May, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Wednesday. The president's approval rating has stayed below 50% since August, a warning sign that his Democratic Party could lose control of at least one chamber of the U.S. Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Biden has been plagued by 40-year-highs in inflation, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine restricting global fuel supply and supply chains still constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Avril Lavigne rocks lace up fishnet top while lip-synching on TikTok: 'Punk princess'

    "My early 2000s inner child is screaming!"

  • Dad Doesn't Want to Pay For Daughter's Tuition Because She Lied About Her Major & Reddit is Coming for Him

    Should parents get to mandate their kid’s major in exchange for tuition money? Your answer to that question will likely shape how you respond to this recent Reddit AITA post. A dad took to the forum to share that he had originally agreed to pay for his daughter’s college tuition because she said she was […]

  • Sound off! Trumpet is 1st bloodhound to win Westminster show

    A bloodhound named Trumpet won the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Wednesday night, marking the first time the breed has ever snared U.S. dogdom’s most coveted best in show prize. Rounding the finalists' ring with a poised and powerful stride, Trumpet beat a French bulldog, a German shepherd, a Maltese, an English setter, a Samoyed and a Lakeland terrier to take the trophy. “I was shocked,” said handler, co-breeder and co-owner Heather Helmer, who also goes by Heather Buehner.

  • Tax return 'backlog is still crushing the IRS,' report finds

    The IRS still needs to process 10.5 million individual paper tax returns this year.

  • Wisconsin election investigator says he deleted records

    The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice hired to investigate President Joe Biden's victory in the battleground state testified Thursday that he routinely deleted records, and deactivated a personal email account, even after receiving open records requests. Michael Gableman testified in a court hearing about whether the person who hired him, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, should face penalties after earlier being found in contempt for how he handled the records requests from American Oversight. Dane County Circuit Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn decided against penalizing Vos for contemp, but said she would determine later whether to penalize Vos for how he handled open records requests.

  • Sen. Kevin Cramer seriously injures right hand doing weekend yardwork

    Sen. Kevin Cramer revealed Wednesday that he seriously injured his right hand while doing yardwork, and he may need a finger amputation.

  • New Burger King Whopper Challenges Wendy's Signature Sandwich

    The two fast-food giants know what the people want (bacon, of course) but Burger King has added another all-star ingredient to its latest Whopper.

  • U.S. Forest Service admits climate change miscalculation in New Mexico fire

    U.S. Forest Service employees made several mistakes, including underestimating the impact of climate change on conditions in the Southwest, when planning a controlled burn to reduce the threat of wildfires in New Mexico earlier this year, according to a report from the agency released Tuesday.