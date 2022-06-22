U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.89
    -4.90 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,483.13
    -47.12 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,053.08
    -16.22 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,690.28
    -3.75 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    -2.85 (-2.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.35
    -0.07 (-0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2250
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0130
    -0.1270 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,996.87
    -724.96 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    423.98
    -12.10 (-2.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     

Juul, the e-cig maker started at Stanford, watches its U.S. market share get vaporized

Connie Loizos
·6 min read

It's almost Shakespearean.

Juul, the e-cigarette company that took the U.S. by storm five years ago -- and which was valued at its peak at $38 billion -- is about to get kicked out of the country, according to the WSJ. Per the outlet's report earlier today, the Food & Drug Administration could announce as early as today that the San Francisco-based outfit is no longer allowed to sell its products in the U.S.

The "marketing denial order," writes the WSJ, would follow a nearly two-year review of data presented by Juul, which in 2019 said it was suspending of all print, broadcast and digital advertising in the United States after parents around the country complained that their children were becoming exposed to -- and addicted to -- Juul's products.

The company also agreed to stop selling its sweetly flavored e-liquid pods, including its fruit, creme, mango and cucumber flavors.

Since that time, Juul -- which sold a 35% stake in its business to tobacco giant Altria in 2018 for $12.8 billion -- has spent millions of dollars to lobby the federal government in the hopes of continuing to sell its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products on the U.S. market.

According to a New York Times report last summer, Juul also submitted a 125,000-page application to the agency; shelled out $40 million to settle just one lawsuit; and paid $51,000 to have the entire May/June 2021 issue of the American Journal of Health Behavior devoted to 11 studies that were funded by the company and aimed to show that Juul products help smokers quit traditional cigarettes.

Juul, which was facing thousands of lawsuits until they were combined into multi-district litigation overseen by a single federal judge, also agreed to pay $22.5 million in April to settle a lawsuit brought by Washington state that alleged the company intentionally targeted teenagers with its products and deceiving consumers about the addictiveness of its products.

As reported at the time, under the terms of the settlement, Juul admitted no wrongdoing or liability, saying it settled “for the purpose of compromising” and to avoid further litigation (litigation that could hamper the headway it hoped to make with the FDA.)

Evidently, all that effort was a little too little and came too late, even while the FDA will apparently allow Juul's biggest rivals, Reynolds American and NJOY Holdings to keep selling their own tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes on the market.

Assuming its days in the U.S. are over, the chapter bookends an incredible ride for the now seven-year-old company, which had easily won upwards of 75% of the e-cigarette market in the U.S. by its third year in business, thanks in large part to the sleek design of its nicotine vaporizer.

Indeed, in 2018, it was reportedly on track to see at least $1 billion in revenue and had the backing of deep-pocketed investors, including Tiger Global and Fidelity Investments, money it planned to spend internationally to capture the roughly billion smokers who live outside of the U.S.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The FDA, led at the time by then-Commissioner Scott Gottlieb -- who is also a physician and VC -- would derail those plans. On Gottlieb's watch, the FDA spoke religiously about the year-over-year use of vaping pens by high schoolers, as well as a smaller but alarming percentage of middle-school-age children who'd begun vaping.

Juul initially pushed back on the data. At an event hosted by this editor in the fall of 2018 -- the only public speaking event where Juul co-founders and former Stanford design students Adam Bowen and James Monsees have appeared together -- the two were still arguing the benefits of Juul's flavored vaping pods, saying they made it easier for smokers to switch to their product and "reduced harm."

At the time, removing flavors was "certainly on the table," Monsees offered. But he continued on to say that "we have not seen evidence that there’s causation necessarily for flavors being a lead-in for underage consumers. Cigarettes have been a major problem for underage consumers for some time. What we do see strong evidence of internally is a much stronger correlation for adult consumers staying away from cigarettes as they move further from everything that reminds them of cigarettes in the first place, which includes the taste of cigarettes."

It took another 13 months for Juul to suspend the sales of those flavored products.

Monsees and Bowen first presented their product design thesis on the “future of smoking" at Stanford in 2004. In 2007, the graduates founded Ploom, a vaporizer that became a sleek way to consume cannabis. The company, which later came Pax Labs, later sold the rights to that Ploom product to an investor in the company, Japan Tobacco International, and it began to focus on the Juul e-cigarette, spinning Juul Labs out as its own company in 2017.

Juul spoke publicly from the start about the health benefits of switching from combustible cigarettes to e-cigarettes, but according to physicians and researchers, while vaping is less harmful than smoking, it is equally addictive and unknowns abound.

For example, data suggests links to chronic lung disease and asthma, as well as associations between dual use of e-cigarettes and smoking with cardiovascular disease, says Michael Blaha, M.D., M.P.H., director of clinical research at the Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease in an online explainer hosted by the medical center.

With vaping, he adds, "You’re exposing yourself to all kinds of chemicals that we don’t yet understand and that are probably not safe.”

It isn't clear how much success Juul has enjoyed overseas. Juul's sales in China were halted just days after its launch inside the country in 2019. During the pandemic, Juul also reportedly planned to significantly shrink its European presence and stop selling in Austria, Belgium, Portugal, France, and Spain, according to BuzzFeed News. Europe, as BuzzFeed noted at the time, also has stringent e-cigarette regulations, including more aggressive nicotine limits than in the U.S.

Should the FDA order Juul to remove its products from the U.S. market as expected, the company still has some options, notes the WSJ. It could "pursue an appeal through the FDA, challenge the decision in court or file a revised application for its products."

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pi-yzqKpSIk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

Recommended Stories

  • FDA to order Juul e-cigarettes be removed from U.S. market

    Yahoo Finance health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the FDA order to take Juul e-cigarettes off the U.S. market, how this is impacting developers like Altria, and the reduction in flavors for these smoking alternatives.

  • IBD Stock Of The Day: Bristol Myers Eyes Breakout After $4.1 Billion Buyout

    Bristol Myers Squibb is the IBD Stock Of The Day as BMY stock bounds off its 50-day line, presenting investors with an early entry.

  • Is J&J Stock A Buy On Its Recent Spate Of Positive Cancer News?

    Is Johnson & Johnson stock a buy after the company unveiled positive results in cancer treatment this month? Is JNJ stock a buy?

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • Athira Pharma's stock plummets after disappointing drug trial results

    The company's lead drug didn't produce a significant change in working memory speed or cognition compared with a placebo.

  • I'm a Virus Expert and I Warn You Not to Go Here Even if it's Open

    As much as we all want the pandemic to be over, it's not. Cases are spiking in many areas and although safety precautions have been lifted, trying to avoid COVID is still recommended because there can be long lasting damaging effects that harm overall health and lingering symptoms that can continue for months. Eat This, Not That! Health spoke with different virus experts who explain what to know about COVID right now, when to still wear a mask and places to avoid in an effort to prevent getting

  • Raleigh pharma sees stock tumble after stopping trial. Now what?

    A Raleigh drug developer's stock dropped hard after the company said it would end a late-stage study for its co-lead drug candidate.

  • Government’s Moderna partnership to bring over £1 billion investment

    A partnership to open a new research and manufacturing centre in the UK will mean over £1 billion in mRNA research investment.

  • Krystal Biotech applies for biologics license for gene therapy

    Krystal Biotech Inc. has applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for permission for one of its gene therapies to treat a rare genetic skin disorder. Pittsburgh-based Krystal (Nasdaq: KRYS) said it had filed a biologics license application for beremagene geperpavec, also known as B-VEC, in the treatment of people with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). DEB is a skin disorder that often occurs at birth and involves blistering and scarring throughout the whole body and a potential for squamous cell carcinoma.

  • HLS Therapeutics Obtains Public Reimbursement for Vascepa® in New Brunswick and with other Public Payors

    HLS Therapeutics Inc. ("HLS" or the "Company") (TSX: HLS), a pharmaceutical company focusing on central nervous system and cardiovascular markets, announces that it has successfully entered into Product Listing Agreements ("PLA") with New Brunswick, Northwest Territories and the NIHB, for the listing and public reimbursement of Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) on their respective Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plans. All three PLAs are now in effect.

  • COVID cases surge again in Europe as Moderna says its booster candidate protects against BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants

    COVID cases are again surging in Europe, driven by the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of omicron that are deemed to be 10% to 15% more infectious than earlier variants and are spreading fast in Portugal, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.

  • AstraZeneca, Ionis plan to seek FDA approval for rare-disease therapy this year

    U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 2.5% in trading on Tuesday after the company said an experimental therapy for hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloid polyneuropathy met its primary endpoints in a Phase 3 clinical trial. AstraZeneca is developing eplontersen with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. ; shares in Ionis were up 5.1% on Tuesday. The rare disease can cause nerve damage and motor disability and affects about 40,000 people worldwide, the companies said. They also said they plan to see

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Juul e-cigs could be taken off the market as early as today

    Report: FDA order would follow a two-year review from vaping giant.

  • Americans With ALS Look to Canada for Promising Drug the U.S. Hasn’t Approved

    The Food and Drug Administration is still considering whether to permit Albrioza, but some Americans diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease aren’t inclined to wait.

  • This Offers "No Lasting Protection" Against Omicron, New Study Warns

    Even though we're still in the midst of the COVID pandemic, we're definitely far from where we started. People are already headed off on summer vacations and planning Fourth of July parties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that "as we head into summer, many people are at much lower risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death" from the coronavirus. That's thanks in large part to increased immunity through vaccines and previous COVID infections. But wi

  • MAVIRET® (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) Approved by Health Canada for Paediatric Patients with Chronic Hepatitis C

    AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that Health Canada has approved a change in the marketing authorization for MAVIRET® (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) to include its use for the treatment in paediatric patients 3 to 12 years old, weighing at least 12kg to less than 45kg.1 MAVIRET is now approved as an 8-week, pan-genotypic (GT1-6) treatment for treatment-naïve, chronic HCV patients, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis in adults and children aged 3 years and older.1**

  • Why Are Hundreds of Grand Canyon Tourists Suddenly Getting Sick?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyWhile hiking in Grand Canyon National Park, Kristi Key came across a concerning site: four hikers resting on the side of the trail, looking a little worse for wear. After learning that two of the hikers had spent the previous night violently vomiting, Key offered to call a rescue team, but the group declined. But when she saw them sitting in the same spot on her return trip, with one of the hikers still vomiting, she knew it was time to c

  • Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signs abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest

    Louisiana Senator Katrina Jackson's measure is a 'trigger bill' to outlaw abortion if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

  • Biden administration is writing a plan to cut nicotine levels in cigarettes

    The Biden administration is writing a plan that would order cigarette manufacturers to cut nicotine levels.