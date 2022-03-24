Juva Life Announces Webinar Takeaways, Showcasing Increased Production Output, Operational Milestones and Pharmaceutical Advancements

Juva Life Inc.

Cannabis and Life Sciences Company Webinar Highlights Milestones, Growth and Future Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announced today the successful completion of the Company’s corporate update webinar, which shared takeaways and pharmaceutical development updates from its research division.



“We are continuously refining our processes to make Juva the most profitable, efficient business in the cannabis and pharmaceutical industries,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “One of our major updates you’ll see in this webinar is the completion of our Stockton cultivation facility construction, which increased our output three-fold, without increasing base production costs. We are also pleased to share major advancements with our two proprietary compounds, JUVA-019 and JUVA-041.”

The Company’s webinar originally aired live on Zoom on March 23, 2022, and showcased the Company’s construction updates and advancements. The webinar also provided an update on its cannabis and pharmaceutical operations. Webinar viewers got to see updates on:

Juva’s newly completed Stockton cultivation facility, which was previously under construction for 3.5 years

Operational milestones such as Stockton Delivery, which is now fully online and operational

Completion of the final phase of licensing for a downtown Redwood City retail store

Ramped up R&D on Juva’s pharmaceutical side, completed for a fraction of the cost of traditional pharmaceutical research

The newly revised JuLi Research Registry, which just received WIRB approval



Those interested in viewing the webinar recording can do so here: https://juvalife.com/investors/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder

Story continues

Juva Life Inc.

inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/ .

For further information, please contact:

Juva Life Investor Relations

Tel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)

Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; product development, commercialization strategy and future collaborations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



