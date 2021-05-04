Juva Life Sells Subsidiary Facility and Offers a Look at Stockton Cultivation and Delivery Activity

--Mark this date: May 25th for upcoming live online information session

Flower Room #1 - Juva Life, Stockton, CA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a California based life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of Cannabis products is pleased to announce the sale of an underutilised physical asset for the net sum of $1.1 million (USD), and offers a look at the commercial cannabis cultivation and delivery activity underway at its Stockton, California facility.



As noted in a news release on November 25, 2020, Juva identified its two assets located in Stockton, California as the San Juan and Navy Drive facilities. The 30,000 sq. ft. San Juan facility is progressing at a rapid pace and the Company subsequently determined the nearby 11,500 sq. ft. Navy Drive facility was nonessential and elected to find a buyer. Juva’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary, VG Enterprises, LLC which had held title on the facility since 2018 and had applied for and received several key permits regarding certain proposed cannabis-based cultivation operations, was able to successfully effect a purchase agreement with a local buyer which included the facility and permits. The agreement sets forth the terms and conditions of the sale at the agreed upon net purchase price of $1.1 million (USD), the proceeds of which will be utilized by Juva for business development purposes. Details of the agreement are available at www.sedar.com.

In related news, the highly active Stockton location is rapidly moving forward with the interior build-out of the facilities and ongoing cultivation activities. As noted previously, to accelerate the first two harvests, VP of Horticulture, Thomas Leschak and his team elected to expedite timelines by utilizing fully propagated cannabis clones provided by a 3rd party. The results have been outstanding and the Juva team is confident its first crop will be harvested on or by May 13, 2021. The horticulture team are already looking ahead and have selected cultivars from our extensive genetics inventory for introduction into our ongoing commercial production.

Company Founder and CEO, Doug Chloupek advises, “Our activities in Stockton are really coming together nicely. We realized the two facilities were too close together and Navy Drive was simply too small, so the sale made perfect sense. The price was right, and we were pleased to find an interested buyer quite quickly. Our remaining Stockton facility is now our prime asset in this outstanding territory.”

“We have made incredible progress at the San Juan facility and I wanted to let everyone have a behind the scenes peek at what we have been up to. Consequently, we arranged a photo shoot to share our progress with our shareholders,” notes Chloupek. “I invite everyone to take a look at the photos on the cultivation page of our website and bookmark the page for reference as we plan to add more images in future.” Click Here to View Photos.

Flower Room #1 - Juva Life, Stockton, CA is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efdb6f9b-5853-49df-841f-015db9e9b6e0

“Lastly, and speaking of bookmarks, please mark this date: Tuesday May 25th, for an opportunity to watch a live presentation and Q&A session I will be offering on that day.” Doug continues, “More information will be provided in our next news release and on our website regarding times and ways to access the presentation. I sincerely look forward to your participation as we hope to provide meaningful insights regarding our plans for value generation, commercial activities, research efforts and ongoing strategic plans.”

For those new to the Juva story, please visit our website at www.juvalife.com and make sure you visit https://juvalife.com/stockton/ to view the photo gallery.

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is working to bring the cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. From in-house research, cultivation, manufacturing, retail, and delivery services, Juva employs state of the art tools in discovery, development, and data science to identify new molecular profiles for major unmet medical needs. Our initial focus is on cannabis, where we are deploying our platform to target consumer and pharma applications. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; ability to realize benefits from its recent corporate appointments; ability to retain its key personnel; the intention to grow the Company’s business and operations; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; and the Company’s ability to secure financing on reasonable terms.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2019 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

