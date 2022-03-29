Juvare's CORES HAN selected by Texas Department of State Health Services as High-Volume Mass Notifications and Alerts System

Powered by Juvare Exchange®, CORES™ HAN will deliver high-volume mass notifications and alerts to intended audiences across one of the state's largest government agencies

ATLANTA, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Juvare®, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, announced the successful implementation of the CORES HAN solution for the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). Juvare's CORES HAN was selected by DSHS as its partner to streamline and deliver high-volume mass notifications and alerts to intended audiences quickly, reliably, and flexibly. Juvare's CORES HAN system will be used by DSHS to communicate information related to local, state, and federal public health matters with qualified stakeholders, and to send Public Healthcare Information Network (PHIN) compliant data and communications.

Juvare was selected after a competitive bid process that evaluated Juvare's technology as well as its ability to deliver complex projects in a timely manner. The announcement builds upon a longstanding partnership between the Texas DSHS and Juvare as the agency further invests in public health to promote and protect the health of people, and the communities where they live, learn, work, worship, and play.

"Maintaining situational awareness while keeping people abreast of developments pertaining to public health is essential in successful emergency management and response, particularly so in the misinformation age," said Sam Klietz, Chief Client Officer of Juvare. "Our partnership with the Texas DSHS represents an evolution in ensuring emergency preparedness and response professionals are provided pertinent information in a timely, reliable, and secure manner, a critical step in ensuring the public understands how to react. We are looking forward to bolstering our working relationship with the Texas DSHS through this new endeavor."

CORES HAN (Health Alert Network) is a mass notification program with advanced 2-way notification capability to send messages via phone, SMS, fax, and email, supporting 24/7 emergency medical response operations, mass casualty aid, missing persons, bed and resource availability, and surge surveillance. The system supports closed-loop communications with audit trail, enabling public safety officials to track mass notifications. Public health agencies use CORES HAN to share health information and process related notifications throughout the state – including state and local public health guidelines and notifications. CORES HANS also supports and integrates with IPAWS, the nation's alert system, providing public safety officials with an effective way to warn the public regarding emergencies, including CDC Health Alert Network notifications.

Numerous organizations across the Lone Star State trust Juvare daily to enhance emergency preparedness and response. Juvare technology connects more than 80% of U.S. state public health agencies, 3,500-plus hospitals, more than 50 federal agencies, and more than 500 emergency management operations across the U.S., as well as a rapidly expanding international presence with offices in offices in Canada, Lithuania, and New Zealand.

Juvare is a worldwide leader in emergency preparedness and critical incident management and response software. Juvare solutions empower government agencies, corporations, healthcare facilities, academic institutions, and volunteer organizations to leverage real-time data to manage incidents faster and more efficiently, protecting people, property, and brands. For more information, visit www.juvare.com.

