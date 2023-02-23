U.S. markets close in 5 hours 39 minutes

JVM Realty Unveils New Logo and Website

·3 min read

Rebranding reflects company's refreshed visual identity and commitment to growth

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JVM Realty ("JVM"), a leading vertically integrated multifamily real estate investment and property management firm, announced today it has completed an extensive rebranding effort that reflects the company's continued expansion and recommitment to its mission and values as it prepares for its 50th anniversary in 2025.

JVM Realty is a Chicago-based real estate company that owns and manages Class A multifamily communities throughout the Midwest
JVM Realty is a Chicago-based real estate company that owns and manages Class A multifamily communities throughout the Midwest

"At JVM, we are relentless about continuous improvement," said Jay Madary, president and CEO of JVM Realty. "While our mission, our values—and the heart of the company—remain the same, our new look is a modern, focused evolution that allows us to stand out as we continue to set the standard of excellence in multifamily real estate that our residents, partners and associates have come to expect."

Based in the Chicago suburb of Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM has been a leader in multifamily real estate for nearly 50 years and operates a portfolio of Class A multifamily communities across the greater Midwest. The company has $1.6 billion in assets under management, and a team of 180 oversees nearly 6,000 residential units. The firm is also regularly lauded for its exceptional work environment. Most recently, it was recognized for the 6th straight year as one of the Best Places to Work in Multifamily 2023.

"We are known for building trusted relationships and creating opportunities for growth," said Steve Boyack, chief operating officer for JVM Realty. "We have set lofty portfolio goals that will require us to continue to recruit, develop and retain top talent. This rebranding strengthens our reputation as experienced, proficient multifamily leaders."

Chicago-based One Design Company supported JVM's rebranding and website development which includes an updated color palette and logo that pays homage to JVM's heritage with an eye toward the future.  The eagle in the logo continues to symbolize JVM's strength, trust and expertise, but has been updated to demonstrate progress, stability and protection. The improved website provides an enhanced experience for stakeholders and residents and serves as a valuable resource for those looking to learn more about the company's business, culture and commitment to its people.

Kadi Mancuso, vice president of sales and marketing for JVM Realty, stated, "We are putting a stake in the ground that allows us to stand out within the industry and accurately represents the caliber of our teams, properties and investment offerings."

About One Design Company
One Design creates powerful experiences at the intersection of research, communication, design, and technology.

About JVM Realty
JVM Realty Corporation is a respected name in the Midwest as a leader in multifamily real estate investment and property management. Since 1975, JVM has been committed to excellence and integrity and strives to be the preferred choice for its investors, residents and associates. Based in Oak Brook, Illinois, JVM operates a $1.6 billion multifamily portfolio in the greater Midwest, including Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin. For more information, please visit www.jvmrealty.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Franklin


Spotlight Marketing Communications


949.427.1385


jennifer@spotlightmarcom.com 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jvm-realty-unveils-new-logo-and-website-301754208.html

SOURCE JVM Realty

