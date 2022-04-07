U.S. markets open in 5 minutes

JW Aluminum Joins the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative to Advance a Circular Economy

·2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 6, 2022 JW Aluminum joins the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative as a Production & Transformation Member. The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global non-profit standards setting and certification organization. ASI collaborates producers, users, and stakeholders in the aluminum value chain to collaboratively foster responsible production, sourcing, and stewardship of aluminum.

JW Aluminum South Carolina Facility
JW Aluminum South Carolina Facility

"We have a unique opportunity, and responsibility, to leverage aluminum's everlasting nature to its fullest."

JW Aluminum produces rolled aluminum sheet and foil at its facilities in South Carolina and Arkansas for its core markets. As a downstream producer, JW Aluminum uses a high percentage of recycled aluminum content in its process and produces aluminum that can be infinitely recycled.

"Joining the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative reinforces our strong commitment to sustainability and broader ESG initiatives," said Ryan Roush, JW Aluminum's Chief Operating Officer. "Given our position in the aluminum value chain, we have a unique opportunity, and responsibility, to leverage aluminum's everlasting nature to its fullest."

As a new member, JW Aluminum is beginning the certification process for its recently expanded facility in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

"It's a rigorous, comprehensive and cross-functional process that will provide added transparency to our core customers and all stakeholders who share the goal to achieve a circular economy and live up to ESG principles," Roush continued, "We're committed to secure a safe, sustainable future for generations to come, for the good of all stakeholders, American manufacturing, and our planet."

About JW Aluminum:
At the heart of American manufacturing for over 40 years, JW Aluminum produces infinitely recyclable aluminum sheet and foil used to make products essential to our everyday lives, like the building products and HVAC components that keep our homes comfortable and safe. Teammates at our Goose Creek, South Carolina and Russellville, Arkansas facilities process the aluminum to support these vital industries. The JW Aluminum team is committed to working safely every day and night to secure a safe and sustainable future for our teammates, customers, communities, and American manufacturing.

JW Aluminum
JW Aluminum
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jw-aluminum-joins-the-aluminium-stewardship-initiative-to-advance-a-circular-economy-301519975.html

SOURCE JW Aluminum

