U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,825.75
    -9.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,083.00
    -92.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,074.50
    -19.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.60
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.63
    -0.28 (-0.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.90
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.44
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.42
    +1.07 (+4.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1466
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7460
    +0.0830 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,756.96
    -2,025.00 (-10.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.91
    -56.00 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.98
    -23.16 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

JW Therapeutics Announces its Cell Immunotherapy Drugs Have Successfully Benefited 300 Patients

·3 min read

SHANGHAI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that as of November 8, 2022, its cell immunotherapy drugs (marketed products and candidate drugs included) have been successfully infused for treatment in 300 patients (clinical studies and commercialization included), bringing the hope of a cure for these patients and their families.

(PRNewsfoto/JW Therapeutics)
(PRNewsfoto/JW Therapeutics)

JW Therapeutics has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company has conducted or is conducting 9 clinical studies on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. As the first product of JW Therapeutics and a CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product, relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (trade name: Carteyva®) was infused for treatment in the first patient in December 2017, and was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration in September 2021. This year, JW Therapeutics has also initiated clinical studies on solid tumors including advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

James Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of JW Therapeutics, said, "Serving patients is the unswerving commitment of JW Therapeutics. We thank the regulators, investigators, healthcare professionals, business partners, and other forces who work with us to serve patients. We will continue to bring the hope of a cure for every patient by bringing in and developing more cutting-edge technologies, advancing the product pipeline, and reducing manufacturing costs."

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)

Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel has been approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for two indications, including the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (r/r LBCL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy, and the treatment of adult patients with follicular lymphoma that is refractory or that relapses within 24 months of second-line or above systemic treatment (r/r FL), making it the first CAR-T product approved as a Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEX: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, and is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics has built a world-class platform for product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. JW Therapeutics is committed to bringing breakthrough and quality cell immunotherapy products and the hope of a cure to patients in China and worldwide, and leading the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/.

SOURCE JW Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • Medtronic Shares Fall As Blood Pressure Reduction Device Fails On Primary Goal

    Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. Subjects in the Symplicity Spyral Renal Denervation (RDN) System had a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP), a key secondary endpoint, compared to the sham control group. However, in the primary endpoint, RDN did not demonstrate a statistically significant reduction in 24-hour ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABP

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Bolting Higher Today

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.

  • Agenus (AGEN) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Thank you for holding, and welcome, everyone, to the Agenus third quarter 2022 financial results call. Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Garo to highlight our progress and speak to our outlook for the remainder of the year.

  • Why Shares of Gilead Sciences Rose 27.20% in October

    Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) saw its shares rise 27.20% in October, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The biotech stock ended September at $61.69. Gilead, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on oncology and HIV therapies, showed it has a strong future even as sales of its COVID-19 therapy, Veklury (remdesivir), have begun to ebb.

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • Pfizer is on the hunt for new blockbuster drugs, backed by its COVID fortune

    While sales of its COVID vaccines are falling, Pfizer plans to triple the price of the shots and use its bonanza from government contracts to buy and develop new blockbusters.

  • Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

    Amazon has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry is constantly growing, changing, and evolving, which will continue in the coming years. Among the leaders in these segments of the industry are HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). HCA Healthcare is a leading hospital chain company with operations throughout the U.S. Although there is plenty of competition, the company has grown its market share in the past decade and again during the troubled pandemic years.

  • LTRN: Harmonic Screening Underway

    By John Vandermosten, CFA NASDAQ:LTRN READ THE FULL LTRN RESEARCH REPORT Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operational Results On November 7, 2022, Lantern Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) announced 3Q:22 financial and operational results , filed its Form 10-Q with the SEC and hosted a video webcast to review accomplishments. Since our previous update, Lantern has participated in multiple investor and

  • Texas Weatherman Thought He Had Acid Reflux. It Was Esophageal Cancer

    When Rusty Garrett, 67, noticed eating was becoming more painful , he wondered if it was related to acid reflux.

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Melissa Gilbert shares details of colonoscopy prep: 'I'm going to be busy today as I have lots of s*** to do'

    The "Little House on the Prairie" star got candid with her social media followers about what it takes to prep for a colonoscopy procedure.

  • Medtronic Blood-Pressure Device Curbs Hypertension, but Misses Top Goal in Study

    The company has applied for FDA approval of Symplicity Spyral, an experimental device used to perform a minimally invasive treatment procedure.

  • Medtronic hypertension device improves in new study, but doesn't outdo drugs for

    Medtronic’s Symplicity system, which stimulates nerves near the kidneys to treat hypertension, yielded disappointing results in 2014. It did better the second time — though it failed to prove itself significantly better than drugs.

  • Husband saves wife’s life after spotting signs she was having a stroke

    Catherine Fahey's husband rushed her to hospital after spotting signs of a stroke while she was lying in bed.

  • Why Experts Are Saying 'Bigorexia' Isn't Impacting Just Men Alone

    Wondering if you are experiencing 'bigorexia' symptoms? Here's what to know about bigorexia, including disorder warning signs, treatment and how to cope.

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?

    Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. He is in a tight race against Democrat John...

  • Merck Stock Hits A Fresh High After Third-Quarter Beat, But Is It A Buy?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company notched a third-quarter beat and raised guidance for 2022? Is MRK stock a buy now?