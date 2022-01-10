U.S. markets closed

JW Therapeutics Announces Two Appointments to Strengthen R&D Capability and Pipeline Building

SHANGHAI, Jan. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an independent, innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, recently announced the appointments of Dr. Shaun Paul Cordoba as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Raymond J. Hage, Jr. as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Corporate Development. In the newly created CSO role, Dr. Cordoba will oversee the early-stage research and development, and provide scientific leadership and strategic guidance to develop a robust cell immunotherapy pipeline. As SVP of Corporate Development, Mr. Hage will lead corporate strategy development and business partnerships to enhance and build the near and long-term pipeline.

Dr. Cordoba is a highly regarded scientist in driving new innovations in cell immunotherapy technology. He is ranked 3rd in the world for patent holdings in relation to Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) technology with well over 270 patent filings in relation to enhancing CAR activity, shielding CAR-T cells from immunosuppression, and improving CAR safety. Prior to joining JW Therapeutics, Dr. Cordoba was the Executive Director of Synthetic Biology and Cell Signalling at Autolus Therapeutics, where he led a group of scientists focused on the development of Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) for both haematological and solid tumors. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of Sydney and held post-doctoral positions at the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and University College London.

Mr. Hage has a strong business acumen and rich experience in biotech and pharmaceutical industry. He is a founder of Hapten Sciences, and an advisor to companies and venture funds in the biotech and vaccine industry. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations and Chief Operating Officer of Novavax, Inc., a publicly traded vaccine company. During his career, Mr. Hage has led several functions including product development, corporate strategy, commercial operations and corporate development, and held a variety of positions with Cephalon (Teva) and Eli Lilly & Co. Mr. Hage holds an MBA degree from Fisher College of Business from The Ohio State University.

James Li, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of JW Therapeutics, commented: "The additions of of Dr. Cordoba and Mr. Hage to our senior leadership team bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, expertise that will be vital to JW Therapeutics during the next stage of growth. We will continue to optimize the technology platform to expand our product pipelines, to deliver breakthrough cell immunotherapy products to patients."

About JW Therapeutics

JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an independent, innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Co-founded by Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company) and WuXi AppTec in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring the hope of a cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jw-therapeutics-announces-two-appointments-to-strengthen-rd-capability-and-pipeline-building-301456682.html

SOURCE JW Therapeutics

