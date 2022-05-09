U.S. markets closed

JW Therapeutics to Present Latest Data of Carteyva® at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI, May 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126), an independent and innovative biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products, announced that it will present the latest clinical study data for Carteyva® via poster presentations and online publication at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

Title: Two-year follow-up result of RELIANCE study, a multicenter phase 2 trial of relmacabtagene autoleucel (Carteyva®) in Chinese patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma
Format: Poster Presentation
Abstract number: 7529
Session: Hematologic Malignancies - Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT
Presenter: Dr. Zhitao Ying

Title: Preliminary safety and efficacy of relmacabtagene autoleucel (relma-cel) as second-line therapy for primary refractory Chinese patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL): Results from an open-label, multicenter, single-arm phase I study
Format: Online publication
Abstract number: e19509
First author: Dr. Zixun Yan

Title: Relma-cel (JWCAR029) in relapsed and refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma: A two-year survival update of a phase I study
Format: Online publication
First author: Dr. Zhitao Ying

About Relmacabtagene Autoleucel Injection (trade name: Carteyva®)
Relmacabtagene autoleucel injection (abbreviated as relma-cel, trade name: Carteyva®) is an autologous anti-CD19 CAR-T cell immunotherapy product independently developed by JW Therapeutics based on a CAR-T cell process platform of Juno Therapeutics (a Bristol Myers Squibb company). Being the first product of JW Therapeutics, relma-cel was approved by the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in September 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, making it the first CAR-T product approved as Category 1 biologics product in China. Currently, it is the only CAR-T product in China that has been simultaneously included in the National Significant New Drug Development Program, granted priority review and breakthrough therapy designations.

About JW Therapeutics
JW Therapeutics (HKEx: 2126) is an independent and innovative biotechnology company focusing on developing, manufacturing and commercializing cell immunotherapy products. Founded in 2016, JW Therapeutics is committed to becoming an innovation leader in cell immunotherapy. The company has built a top world-class platform for technology and product development in cell immunotherapy, as well as a promising product pipeline covering both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, to bring the hope of a cure for Chinese and global patients, and to lead the healthy and standardized development of China's cell immunotherapy industry. For more information, please visit www.jwtherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The forward-looking statements are based on the management's expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Significant risks and uncertainties, include those discussed below and more fully described in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEx) reports filed by the Company. Unless otherwise noted, the Company is providing this information as of the date it publicized, and expressly disclaims any duty to update information contained in the issues and relevant information, or provide any explanation. For detailed information, please visit the company website: www.jwtherapeutics.com/en/forward-looking-statements/.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jw-therapeutics-to-present-latest-data-of-carteyva-at-2022-asco-annual-meeting-301542189.html

SOURCE JW Therapeutics

    Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he opposes a national ban on abortion because it would take away the authority of a state like his that is poised to immediately ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court. "I think that's inconsistent with what we've been fighting for for decades, which is that we wanted the Roe vs. Wade reversed and the authority to return to the states," Hutchinson told ABC's "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. Hutchinson appeared on "This Week" just days after an unprecedented leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion on abortion cast a new spotlight on what could happen if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade.