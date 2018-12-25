Is Jyske Bank A/S’s (CPH:JYSK) CEO Salary Justified?

Anders Dam became the CEO of Jyske Bank A/S (CPH:JYSK) in 1997. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Jyske Bank

How Does Anders Dam’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Jyske Bank A/S has a market capitalization of ø19b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ø10m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ø8.1m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ø13b to ø42b. The median total CEO compensation was ø14m.

That means Anders Dam receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Jyske Bank, below.

CPSE:JYSK CEO Compensation December 25th 18 More

Is Jyske Bank A/S Growing?

Jyske Bank A/S has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% a year, over the last three years It saw its revenue drop -10% over the last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end.

Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts. .

Has Jyske Bank A/S Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 20% over three years, many shareholders in Jyske Bank A/S are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Anders Dam is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We think that the EPS growth is very pleasing, but we find the returns over the last three years to be lacking. We’d be surprised if shareholders want to see a pay rise for the CEO, but we’d stop short of calling their pay too generous. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Jyske Bank (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer gaze upon this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow .

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



