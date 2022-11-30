Update to Jyske Bank’s Financial Calendar 2023
Following the completion of the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark, cf. Corporate Announcement no. 54/2022, Jyske Bank anticipates releasing the following financial statements in 2023:
Announcement of the 2022 results
28 February
Annual report 2022
28 February
Risk Management Report 2022
28 February
Interim report for the first quarter of 2023
2 May
Interim report for the first half of 2023
15 August
Interim report for the first nine months of 2023
31 October
Jyske Bank’s Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday, 30 March 2023. Items to be included on the agenda must be submitted in writing to the Jyske Bank management by 15 February 2023.
Contact person: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, +45 89 89 64 44
