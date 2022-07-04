Jyske Bank seeks to cancel repurchased shares as well as a guaranteed option to issue equity

Jyske Bank

The Group Supervisory Board has today decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting with a view to obtaining approval for the cancellation of repurchased own shares, corresponding to 6.9% of the issued share capital. The extraordinary general meeting will be held on 22 August 2022.

With effect from 1 July 2022, the Group Supervisory Board has waived a guaranteed option to issue equity non-preemptively up to a cap of DKK 1.5bn. The guarantee was established on 4 May 2022 in connection with the negotiations on the acquisition of Svenska Handelsbanken AB’s activities in Denmark.

Jyske Bank’s result for the second quarter of 2022 is in line with guidance. The interim financial report for the first half of 2022 will be published as planned on 16 August 2022.

Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact:

Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, telephone +45 89 89 64 44

Simon Hagbart Falk, Head of Investor Relations, telephone +45 89 89 71 85

