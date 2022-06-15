U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,768.75
    +32.00 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,584.00
    +209.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,420.00
    +105.75 (+0.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,725.80
    +17.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    118.59
    -0.34 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    +6.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    +0.38 (+1.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    +0.0083 (+0.80%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.10
    -1.92 (-5.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2088
    +0.0089 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.6480
    -0.8320 (-0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,459.98
    -2,292.43 (-10.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.98
    -38.27 (-8.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.10
    +72.64 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,326.16
    -303.70 (-1.14%)
     

Jyske Realkredit advances series change of callable bonds

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read
Jyske Realkredit A/S
Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                15 June 2022
                                        Announcement no. 69/2022





Jyske Realkredit advances series change of callable bonds

Jyske Realkredit intend to start the change of fixed rate callable bond series for offers of new loans earlier than planned. This means that new fixed rate callable bonds that Jyske Realkredit opens after this date will have an issuance opening period until 31 August 2026 and a 3-year longer term (maturity in year 2056, 2046, 2036).

The series change for offers of new fixed rate callable loans normally take place every three years in connection with the scheduled closing of issuance on existing bonds and are scheduled to take place next during the summer of 2023. However, market developments have led to the opening of many new fixed rate callable bonds in recent months and with continued uncertainty, more may come soon.

A longer opening period of new bonds would provide better opportunities for Jyske Realkredit to build up liquidity in the bond series for the benefit of both borrowers and market participants.

Existing fixed-rate callable bonds open for issuance now will be kept open for issuance, and series changes in relation to these bonds will be made according to plan during the next year.

Questions may be addressed to Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit


Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails


Recommended Stories

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P 500 will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Gundlach Says Fed Should Raise Rate to 3% on Wednesday

    (Bloomberg) -- DoubleLine Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve should raise its target interest rate to 3% on Wednesday, calling for a hike that would be dramatically larger than what most forecasters are predicting.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic

  • Nio stock gets boost from new SUV, fracking pioneer to buy out Continental, FedEx raises dividend

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including billionaire Harold Hamm's offer to take his company Continental Resources private.

  • Bitcoin's crashing — here's why Warren Buffett has hated it all along

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession…I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Italian bond yields dive and euro climbs as ECB announces emergency meeting on market conditions

    European bond yields fell and the region’s single currency climbed on Wednesday as the European Central Bank announced it would hold an emergency meeting to “discuss current market conditions.” The Governing Council’s an “ad-hoc” meeting comes the same day that the Federal Reserve will announce a policy decision, with many expecting an interest rate hike of 75 basis points. Expected to be front and center of the ECB’s discussions are soaring costs of borrowing in Europe, notably since the central bank announced at its recent June gathering that its key interest rate would rise 25 basis points in July, and possibly 50 basis points in September.

  • Bitcoin tumbles below $21,000 in crypto crash. This chart shows how much worse a selloff could get.

    The week has started off rough for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin tumbling and troubles for some cryptocurrency platforms as U.S. inflation rattles investors.

  • Recession Fear Crashes 11 Major Stocks Below 4 Bucks A Share

    Investors are running out of superlatives to describe how ugly the S&P 500 crash is. But 11 major stocks are now trading for less than $4.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Meeting Starts; Elon Musk To Make Twitter Move; Apple Stock Up Amid MLS Deal

    The Dow Jones fell as the latest Fed meeting kicked off. Elon Musk is to make a Twitter move. Apple stock popped amid an MLS deal.

  • The investor who spotted Madoff’s fraud early has a whole new worry

    Edward Thorp is an investing and mathematical legend — from spotting Bernie Madoff’s fraud as well as identifying Warren Buffett’s investing acumen early, to coming up with blackjack game theory. It was a sobering if measured reply — the inductee to the Blackjack Hall of Fame said he was reading about what’s going on with American society. “You could have the choices I just described — a devolution, evolution or revolution,” Thorp said.

  • This Analyst Still Loves Amazon Stock — But With Near-Term Caveats

    A report from Jefferies analyst Brent Thill, which was released over the weekend, has made some investors nervous about Amazon (AMZN) stock. Now before getting to the details, it bears emphasizing: Thill actually likes Amazon stock. Indeed, he recommends buying the stock, and thinks the shares, which cost less than $103 apiece today, are actually worth more like $163 -- and will hit that price within a year. However, according to Thill, online traffic to the Amazon.com website declined 6% year-o

  • Exclusive-China's Baidu in talks to sell majority stake in video streaming firm iQIYI -sources

    China's internet search engine giant Baidu Inc is in talks to sell its controlling stake in iQIYI Inc, China's answer to Netflix, in a deal that could value all of iQIYI at about $7 billion, two people with knowledge of the matter said. Baidu, which owns 53% of iQIYI and holds more than 90% of its shareholder voting rights, plans to sell all its holdings in the Chinese video streaming services firm, said those two people and another two sources familiar with the matter.

  • MicroStrategy CEO Saylor Says No Margin Call on Bitcoin Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. Chief Executive Michael Saylor told investors not to worry about a potential margin call on a Bitcoin-backed loan, saying the company has ample collateral to pledge if necessary. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapAmericans Are

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • Hedge Fund Selling Was Never More Furious Than in Last Two Days

    (Bloomberg) -- The smart money dumped stocks at the fastest pace on record as a vicious selloff sent the S&P 500 into a bear market. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupHedge funds tracked by Goldman Sachs

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Delivers Bad News

    Rivian and other EV starts-ups are struggling with various challenges as they try to carve out a piece of the market.

  • Caterpillar to move headquarters to Texas from Illinois in fresh blow to the Chicago area

    Caterpillar Inc. will move its headquarters to near Dallas-Forth Worth, in another blow to the Chicago area, which last month lost the Boeing headquarters.

  • Futures Gain Before Fed; Stocks, Euro Rise on ECB: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US index futures gained before a crucial Federal Reserve policy decision later Wednesday, with markets pricing in the biggest rate hike since 1994. Treasury yields dipped and the dollar retreated from a two-year high.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US

  • Those who buy stocks the day the S&P 500 enters a bear market have made an average of 22.7% in 12 months

    Now’s your chance to buy when the blood is running in the streets, as that famous contrarian Nathan Rothschild once said. If you were eager to buy stocks at the beginning of the year, when the S&P 500 (SPX) was 20% higher, why aren’t you even more eager now? To help you live up to your contrarian bona fides, I analyzed how you would have done if, in every bear market since World War II, you bought stocks on the day the S&P 500 closes below the 20% loss threshold.