U.S. markets open in 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.50
    +4.25 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,949.50
    +44.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,026.10
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.17
    -0.98 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.90
    +9.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1271
    +0.0035 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7750
    -0.0070 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    24.31
    -3.35 (-12.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3500
    +0.0056 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7150
    -0.4090 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,909.66
    +1,578.66 (+4.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    903.73
    +60.55 (+7.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.90
    +72.53 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for April 1st 2022 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·6 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 1st of February 2022
Announcement no. 12/2022

Jyske Realkredit’s auctions for April 1st 2022 refinancing

Jyske Realkredit plans to carry out the auctions Monday 7th of February for loans in cover pool S, and Tuesday 8th of February through Friday 11th of February 2022 for loans in cover pool E.

The refinancing amount and bonds to be offered are specified in the table below:

Open

Close

Allocation

Name

ISIN

Amount

LCR

Monday 7th February

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2022 SDO

DK0009394710

90 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2023 SDO

DK0009394983

185 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2024 SDO

DK0009395014

190 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2025 SDO

DK0009395287

195 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2026 SDO

DK0009395360

180 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2027 SDO

DK0009395444

175 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2028 SDO

DK0009395527

175 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2029 SDO

DK0009397143

185 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2030 SDO

DK0009399511

165 mio.

1A

10:30

11:20

11:25

1% JRK 1/10-2031 SDO

DK0009404964

1250 mio.

1A

Tuesday 8th February

09:00

09:30

09:35

1% JRK 1/4-2025 SDO

DK0009391294

2000 mio.

1B

09:30

10:00

10:05

1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO

DK0009391534

1190 mio.

1B

13:00

13:30

13:35

1% JRK 1/4-2028 SDO

DK0009393316

90 mio.

-

Wednesday 9th February

09:00

09:30

09:35

1% JRK 1/4-2023 SDO (IT)

DK0009406159

1100 mio.

2A

09:30

10:00

10:05

1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO

DK0009391534

1190 mio.

1B

13:00

13:30

13:35

1% JRK 1/4-2024 SDO (IT)

DK0009406316

500 mio.

-

Thursday 10th February

09:00

09:30

09:35

1% JRK 1/4-2025 SDO

DK0009391294

2000 mio.

1B

09:30

10:00

10:05

1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO

DK0009391534

1190 mio.

1B

13:00

13:30

13:35

1% JRK 1/4-2026 SDO

DK0009391377

400 mio.

1B

Friday 11th February

09:00

09:30

09:35

1% JRK 1/4-2023 SDO (IT)

DK0009406159

1100 mio.

2A

09:30

10:00

10:05

1% JRK 1/4-2027 SDO

DK0009391534

1190 mio.

1B

Auction terms appear in the appendix.

Questions regarding the bond sale as well as technical matters may be addressed to Jyske Realkredit, Anders Lund Hansen, Head of Mortgage ALM, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 20 or Christian Bech-Ravn, Head of Investor Relations, tel. (+45) 89 89 92 25.

The information will also be available on Jyske Realkredit’s web site at jyskerealkredit.com.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevail.
Appendix - Auctions terms

Refinancing principles adjustable rate mortgage loans
Jyske Realkredit offers fixed-rate non-callable bonds for adjusting interest rates on the loans.

When adjusting the interest rates, the bonds are sold at one or more auctions. The price is determined as a weighted average of the prices obtained at the auctions.

Type of auction
The auction of bonds in both capital centres E and S will be conducted on Bloomberg's auction system.

Bids
Bids for the offered bonds must be made in terms of amount and price.

For bonds maturing within 14 months, bids must be made correct to three decimals. For other bonds, bids must be made with an accuracy of two decimals.

For all bonds bids must be made in multiples of DKK 1,000,000

Conditional offer for bonds with interest rate triggers
For the bonds offered with an interest rate trigger, it is a condition for the final completion of the sale (allotment) that there is no increase in interest rates of more than 5 percentage points. Reference is made to the Act on Mortgage Loans and Mortgage Bonds, etc.

Allotment
All bids above the cut-off price will be settled in full at the cut-off fixing spread. For bids at the exact cut-off price, proportional allocation may be used. No bids below the cut-off price will be settled.

All trades concluded will be published through Nasdaq Copenhagen.

Allotment at the auction will take place as soon as possible, and not later than 5 minutes after closing.

Value date
All bonds will be subject to long settlement. The value date of all trades executed at the auction will be 1st of April 2022.

Reverse facility
As the bonds traded will be subject to long settlement, Jyske Realkredit offers a reverse facility to auction participants whose bids have been accepted and who require the bonds after only two days.

By means of the reverse facility, Jyske Realkredit offers to sell the allotted bonds subject to the conventional two settlement days and subsequently repurchase them with 1st of April 2022 as the value date.

The size of the reverse facility will be determined on an individual basis but cannot exceed the amount allotted to each individual bidder.

The reverse facility can be made conditional on the investor providing a corresponding amount of bonds maturing on 1stof April 2022. Reverse facilities will be arranged on an individual basis. Please contact Jyske Realkredit, Michael Dan Pedersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 21 or Kim Brodersen on phone (+45) 89 89 92 22

Credit Ratings
All auctioned bonds issued through Capital Centre E are rated AAA by S&P. Bonds issued through Capial Centre S are not rated.

Reservations regarding auctions
If, contrary to expectations, technical problems should prevent Jyske Realkredit from conducting an auction through Bloombergs auction system, a stock ex-change announcement will be issued containing the practical details of the auction.

Other terms
Jyske Realkredit is not obliged to sell the announced offering, and the offering may furthermore be subject to changes following loan disbursements in the auction period. In addition, the entire or parts of the offering may be postponed, but not later than the second-last business day of this quarter.

On or before the second-last business day of this quarter, it must be ascertained whether the number of purchasers was sufficient for all the covered bonds offered. If a sale of bonds has to be cancelled, the market will be notified immediately by a stock exchange announcement


Recommended Stories

  • Best Oversold Stocks to Buy for February 2022

    Let’s face it, stocks have been under a lot of pressure. Growth stocks have been getting especially hurt. But huge selloffs can entrap good stocks, which means opportunities are out there.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • ‘We cannot do that.’ 3 things NOT to ask your financial adviser to do for you

    Financial planners can be integral to your financial success, but you shouldn't cross certain lines.

  • UPS Strength, AT&T Deal Details Make Waves on Wall Street

    After a big two-day rally for the stock market, Wall Street began Tuesday morning on a fairly quiet note. Investors remain optimistic about prospects for the U.S. economy to fend off some of the challenges it has faced over the past two years, but they're also cognizant of the ongoing threats that could send markets reeling. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) was the latest company to report its quarterly earnings results, and investors were generally pleased with the growth they saw from the shipping company.

  • AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43-billion Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Warren Buffett has given Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) shareholders a lot through the years. Most importantly, under his direction, Berkshire has handily beaten the market. Here are three Buffett dividend stocks to buy in February.

  • UPDATE: AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia after closing Discovery deal; stock falls 6% premarket on dividend-cut news

    AT&T Inc. said Tuesday it has decided to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia in connection with the previously announced deal with Discovery Inc. and will conduct the transaction through a pro rata distribution to shareholders after merging WarnerMedia with Discovery. The deal is expected to close in the second quarter. AT&T shareholders will receive 0.24 share of the new Warner Bros. Discovery stock for each share owned. Warner Bros. Discovery will be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "WBD

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • NIO’s Deliveries Fell Last Month. What That Means for Tesla.

    Deliveries in January at NIO, XPeng and Li Auto all dipped from December. Falling government purchase incentives dampened demand a little.

  • CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-AT&T to spin off WarnerMedia in $43 billion Discovery media merger

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Exxon Earnings Beat As Oil Major Shakes Up Reporting Structure

    Exxon stock rose following its earnings beat. Oil producers have so far had a mixed Q4, despite rising oil prices.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • 2 Growth Stocks I Plan to Buy in 2022

    If the price of these stocks keeps dropping, I plan to take advantage of what will end up being great deals.

  • Palantir Stock Is Up Big Today: Is It a Buy?

    Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) stock is posting big gains in today's trading session. The Nasdaq Composite was up roughly 2.4% at the same point in the day. In the absence of any company-specific news, positive momentum for the broader market is the hero today, and Palantir is rapidly gaining as investors move back into growth-dependent stocks.

  • AT&T Sets Plan to Spin Off WarnerMedia in $43 Billion Deal

    AT&T announced that its board has decided to spin off the telco’s interest in WarnerMedia — rather than structure the media conglom’s divestiture as a split-off. The transaction will spin off 100% of AT&T’s interest in WarnerMedia to AT&T’s existing shareholders in a pro-rata distribution, followed by the merger of WarnerMedia with Discovery to form […]