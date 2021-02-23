U.S. markets open in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,884.75
    +11.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,547.00
    +81.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,269.25
    +45.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.20
    +10.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.69
    +0.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.11
    +0.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2165
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.45
    +1.40 (+6.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.1600
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,274.61
    -8,002.40 (-14.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.77
    -30.57 (-3.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,657.57
    +45.33 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Jyske Realkredit to open 1.5% bond with 30-year interest only option and maturity in 2053

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 23 February 2021
Announcement no. 22/2021





Jyske Realkredit to open 1.5% bond with 30-year interest only option and maturity in 2053


Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 1.5% coupon rate, 30-year interest only option and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com