Jyske Realkredit to open 2.5% bond with 30-year interest only option and maturity in 2053

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 4 February 2022
Announcement no. 13/2022





Jyske Realkredit to open 2.5% bond with 30-year interest only option and maturity in 2053


Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 2.5% coupon rate, 30-year interest only option and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com


