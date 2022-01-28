U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

Jyske Realkredit to open 2% bond with maturity in 2053

Jyske Realkredit A/S
·1 min read

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 28 January 2022
Announcement no. 9/2022





Jyske Realkredit to open 2% bond with maturity in 2053


Jyske Realkredit will issue new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds with a 2% coupon rate and maturity on 1 October 2053.

The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit

www.jyskerealkredit.com


