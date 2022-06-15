Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 15 June 2022
Announcement no. 70/2022
Jyske Realkredit to open new fixed rate bonds
Jyske Realkredit will issue two new covered bonds (særligt dækkede obligationer) from Capital Centre E. The bonds will be DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bonds of the following type:
5% 411.E OA30 2056 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 30-year interest only option
5% 411.E OA 2056 for 30-year fixed rate loans with up to 10-year interest only option
The bonds will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bonds on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.
The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.
Yours sincerely
Jyske Realkredit