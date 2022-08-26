Jyske Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 26 August 2022

Announcement no. 99/2022











Jyske Realkredit to open a new fixed rate bond



Jyske Realkredit will issue a new covered bond (særligt dækket obligation) from Capital Centre E. The bond will be a DKK-denominated fixed-rate callable bond of the following type:

4% 111.E 2046 for 20-year annuity loans





The bond will be registered with VP SECURITIES A/S and Jyske Realkredit will apply for admission to trading of the bond on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

The final terms will be published in a separate stock exchange announcement.

Jyske Realkredit

