JZZ Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Florida-based Agency, Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc

JZZ Technologies, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
As an insurance agency offering services centered around seniors, Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. will work with JZZ Technologies and its digital marketing platforms to rapidly grow market share and increase monthly revenues

Palm Beach, Florida, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following initial negotiations and thorough due diligence, JZZ Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) has completed the acquisition of Florida insurance agency Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc., including its human resources, IP, access to contracts, licenses, and all product offerings.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is an established St. Petersburg, Florida insurance agency positioned in a geographic hotspot that people strive their entire lives to retire in. It is also an ideal hub for the target demographics of JZZ Technologies’ 55+ age group audiences.

Beacon Insurance currently has five full-time agents providing a range of services geared to seniors. Founder and head of Beacon Insurance Solutions, Tom Law, has 25 years of experience developing successful insurance and financial services companies. Law states, “Following this acquisition by JZZ Technologies, Inc. I expect we will be able to increase the number of producing agents by adding between five to ten new agents by the end of the year and continuing our growth strategy through 2022.”

“Conservatively speaking, by blending the capabilities of the two business operations – Beacon with insurance products and support services and JZZ Technologies with digital marketing channels – I see achieving a high six-figure monthly revenue stream as a very obtainable expectation within the first six months.”, Law added.

The Beacon Insurance Solution team will continue to pursue its mission of making sure that adults aged 55 and over are matched with appropriate and affordable insurance products and retirement planning that fit their unique stage of life. These include health and life insurance coverage, planning for retirement, and determining the best use and timing of Social Security and Medicare benefits. Since Beacon’s clientele comes to the Sunshine State from across the country, the agency must maintain its licenses for insurance products in 37 states.

JZZ Technologies will work with the knowledge of the management team of Beacon Insurance Solutions to market Beacon’s wide range of insurance products using Active Lifestyle Media platforms. These include the ActiveLifestyleMedia.com website, digital marketing via email, tv, social media, and cooperative media programs.

“With the acquisition of Beacon Insurance Solutions, JZZ Technologies, Inc. will realize the revenues and assets of Beacon, and they will be directly reflected in the bottom line of the Company beginning immediately.”, says Charles Cardona, Chairman and CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “We are confident that the synergy created between the two entities will combine to accelerate growth at an even faster rate than was expected initially. “

“This acquisition is right in line with the corporate mission of JZZ Technologies, Inc. to seek and explore opportunities that can increase shareholder value, both near and longer-term as well.”, added Cardona.

U.S. Census Bureau figures indicate that when the last of the baby boomers reach age 65 in 2029, the boomer population will represent more than 20 percent of the total U.S. population, numbering nearly 60 million people. The active audience vertical targeted by JZZ Technologies’ digital media is well suited to take advantage of Beacon’s range of insurance products.

About Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc.

Beacon Insurance Solutions, Inc. is a Florida-based insurance agency licensed in 37 states. The company sells a variety of insurance products geared to adults age 50+ with a specialty in serving seniors with health and life insurance, Social Security, retirement planning, and programs to ensure maximized Medicare benefits.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company’s other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company’s business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; the volatility of the company’s operating results and financial condition; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona, CEO
Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com
Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/


