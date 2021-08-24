U.S. markets close in 6 hours 20 minutes

JZZ Technologies, Inc. (JZZI) Advances its Business Growth into the Billion Dollar Human Life Extension and Longevity Industry

JZZ Technologies, Inc.
·6 min read
In this article:
Leveraging its access to the large aging population 55+, JZZ Technologies, Inc. plans an integrated approach for expanding into the massive Human Life Extension and Longevity market

$JZZI - JZZ Technologies, Inc.

$JZZI - Global Anti-Aging Market
Calverton, New York, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major expansion of the Company, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) plans to increase the scope of its business by pursuing a vertical integration strategy focused on the acquisition of biotechnology and bioscience companies, products, and services related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. will continue to develop its flagship digital media platforms, products, and services, leveraging its assets that support its target audience of active adults age 55+. The cooperative efforts between the businesses may include contractual agreements to co-develop, distribute, or market products or services and to license opportunities for patented or Intellectual Property (IP) acquired or developed by JZZ Technologies, Inc.

The Human Life Extension and Human Longevity market align with both JZZ Technologies Inc.'s corporate interests and its goals to positively impact the lives of the growing senior population. The products and services emerging from this sector are being heralded for their ability to improve life quality and the average human lifespan. According to industry leader CALICO’s recent press releases “aging is the most fundamental unsolved problem in biology.” (1)

"There is a kind of renaissance taking place in biotechnology and the anti-aging sector, whereby the biosciences have merged with biotechnology giving way to new technologies, genomes, and new products that may enhance all of our futures.", says Charles Cardona, CEO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “The Methuselah Foundation, a longevity-focused nonprofit, describes its mission as, “Making 90 the new 50 by 2030.” (2) That is just 8 years away.”

Commenting on the corporate growth strategy, Cardona explains, "This is a massive sector that is experiencing life-changing breakthroughs. We believe that a business model utilizing our relationships in biotechnology and the biosciences combined with media platforms that reach an aging population is an innovative business combination. We are focusing our efforts on acquiring companies and distribution, marketing, and licensing of products and novel ideas related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity. These are two areas that represent positive changes for our target audience as they age. At the same time, these markets offer some of the greatest potential for returns to our shareholders."

Recent data bears out that this is an enormous, trending market that is experiencing unprecedented growth. For instance, the global anti-aging market alone is set to undergo an 8.1% CAGR during 2020–2030, to grow from $191.5 billion in 2019 to $421.4 billion during that period, according to P&S Intelligence.

In addition, leading technology companies and visionary investors are widely backing the growth of this emerging sector. Google, for instance, has invested over $1 Billion to date in a “Longevity Lab” called CALICO (short for the California Life Company) (3). Likewise, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has invested heavily in San Francisco-based UNITY Biotechnology, to name just two front-runners.

Key players in the global anti-aging market include major brands and newcomers developing novel treatments and technologies. Their focus ranges from skincare in companies like:

  • Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.,

  • Candela Corporation,

  • The Procter & Gamble Company,

  • Hologic Inc.,

  • Home Skinovations Ltd.,

  • Allergan plc,

  • L'Oréal SA,

  • Age Sciences Inc.,

  • and The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,

To healing, treatment, and complex sciences such as:

  • Orlane S.A.,

  • Alma Lasers Ltd.,

  • Lumenis Ltd.,

  • Panasonic Corporation,

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

  • Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.,

  • Amorepacific Corporation,

  • LightStim,

  • Conai and

  • Beauty Bioscience Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. has no intention of diluting its current share structure under any contemplated transactions for the acquisition of Biotechnology and Bioscience companies. Instead, management lead by CEO Charles Cardona and newly appointed CFO Ms. Deirdrea Renwick are already designing plans to utilize its stock as currency with options and warrants, such as restricted common shares, to achieve any contemplated transactions that could significantly expand the business. Additionally, to use its stock as currency, the company has retained an outside consultant to assist in negotiating a more conventional form of lending. These funds are more traditional loans and will move the company away from the use of equity for the expansion.

In anticipation of the expansion, JZZ Technologies Inc. is preparing the necessary filings to streamline up-listing to a more senior exchange once the Company meets the financial status and share price requirements for up-listing qualification. In keeping with its core business model, which is a betterment of life for all, and especially the 55-plus age group, the management team is focused on all opportunities to enhance shareholders’ values both in the near and especially in the longer term.

(1) https://www.technologyreview.com/2016/12/15/69305/googles-long-strange-life-span-trip/

(2) https://news.crunchbase.com/news/top-venture-investments-for-radical-life-extension/

(3) https://www.cnbc.com/2017/03/31/google-co-founders-and-silicon-valley-billionaires-try-to-live-forever.html

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps (activelifestylemedia.com), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television (EyeOnTV) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company's other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking" statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company's business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company's products; the Company's ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; the volatility of the company's operating results and financial condition; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:
JZZ Technologies, Inc.
Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com
Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

Attachment


