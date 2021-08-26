JZZ Technologies, Inc. Relocates Corporate Headquarters from New York State to West Palm Beach, Florida to Accommodate Expansion

In preparation for expansion, JZZ Technologies, Inc. is relocating the Company’s corporate headquarters to West Palm Beach, Florida

$JZZI - JZZ Technologies, Inc.

$JZZI - New Corporate Headquarters at West Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida, Aug. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahead of its planned expansion and entry into a new business sector, JZZ Technologies Inc. (OTC Pink: JZZI) is relocating its corporate headquarters from New York state to West Palm Beach, Florida, effective immediately.

Management has been contemplating a change of its corporate headquarters for some time, and after careful consideration, selected West Palm Beach, Florida, for the many opportunities and advantages the location will provide the company.

“We see our move to West Palm Beach, Florida as a strategic step forward for the Company and its shareholders.”, says Deirdrea Renwick, CFO of JZZ Technologies, Inc. “It is critical for our success to operate in a region that not only accommodates our growth but also creates opportunities for our new business ventures. We are confident that West Palm Beach, Florida, is that place.”

Florida has a robust infrastructure, pro-business climate, competitive cost of doing business, and a streamlined regulatory environment that makes it one of the best places for corporate headquarters in the United States. It also offers a diverse talent pool supported by zero state income taxes, a reasonable cost of living, and excellent economic opportunities. According to data firm Statista, Florida represented the fourth-largest economy in the U.S. in 2019, prior to the impact of the global pandemic.

It seems little wonder that a host of major international and domestic organizations from nearly every industry— from finance to food markets and aerospace and healthcare — have located their headquarters in the state. Many companies have migrated or are moving their corporate headquarters to Florida for the economic, corporate, and social benefits that are quickly being eroded in other regions.

Some of the high profile corporations that have recently located in the state of Florida include:

Blackstone Financial

CrossBorder Solutions

Thomas Bravo

Windstar Cruises

Starwood Property Trust of Starwood Capital

Cyber-security firm OPSWAT

JetBlue Airways

Icahn Enterprises

Colony CapitalTeal

Zumper

Goldman Sachs

Renwick adds, “As we enter the health, bioscience, and biotechnology sector, we need to be at the epicenter of these industries. Innovators like KRS Biotechnology, based in Boca Raton, make up the more than 260 companies in the biotech industry. There are more than 4,500 researchers that support some 220 pharmaceutical labs, and over 726,000 people work within the healthcare system in the state. Not surprisingly, Florida is ranked second in the U.S for creating FDA-approved medical devices.”

The management of JZZ Technologies, Inc. also singled out Florida since it is extremely well suited to the Company’s focus on aging and an active senior population. Seniorliving.org reports that there are 8.6 million Florida residents 50 and older, the second largest such population in the U.S. behind California.

About JZZ Technologies, Inc.

JZZ Technologies, Inc. is a diversified technology company rolling up projects and partnerships in two distinct business sectors that operate cohesively; its digital media business includes online media and apps ( activelifestylemedia.com ), content creation, digital marketing, streaming video content, publishing, and free over-the-air television ( EyeOnTV ) targeted at active adults 55+. The Company’s other business is focused on strategic biotechnology and bioscience acquisitions related to Human Life Extension and Human Longevity that can be immediately leveraged to support improved quality of life for aging populations.

DISCLAIMER and FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such Forward-Looking Statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the viability of the company’s business plans, the effect of acquisitions on our profitability, the effectiveness, profitability, and the marketability of the Company’s products; the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary information; general economic and business conditions; the volatility of the company’s operating results and financial condition; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections about the company and the industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances or to changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, management cannot assure the public that their expectations will turn out to be correct. Investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

Contact:

JZZ Technologies, Inc.

Charles Cardona, CEO

Email: ccardona@jzztechnologies.com

Website: https://www.jzztechnologies.com/

Attachment



