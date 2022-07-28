U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market, Growing number of affordable online courses to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio

·9 min read

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product (Hardware, Content, System, Solutions, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the k-12 blended e-learning market is USD 19.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.52%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

K-12 blended E-learning Market Segmentation

  • By Product

  • By Geography

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with TechnavioDownload Sample Report!

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 19.59 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

16.83

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 7.8 Key leading countries

  • 7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 D2L Corp.

  • 10.4 Docebo Inc.

  • 10.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 10.6 Instructure Inc.

  • 10.7 Pearson Plc

  • 10.8 Promethean Ltd.

  • 10.9 Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • 10.10 Scholastic Inc.

  • 10.11 Stride Inc.

  • 10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.3 Research methodology

  • 11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-blended-e-learning-market-growing-number-of-affordable-online-courses-to-boost-market-growth-market-segmentation-by-product-and-geography--technavio-301594318.html

SOURCE Technavio

