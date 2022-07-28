K-12 Blended E-Learning Market, Growing number of affordable online courses to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio
NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product (Hardware, Content, System, Solutions, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the k-12 blended e-learning market is USD 19.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.52%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
K-12 blended E-learning Market Segmentation
By Product
By Geography
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 19.59 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
16.83
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 D2L Corp.
10.4 Docebo Inc.
10.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
10.6 Instructure Inc.
10.7 Pearson Plc
10.8 Promethean Ltd.
10.9 Providence Equity Partners LLC
10.10 Scholastic Inc.
10.11 Stride Inc.
10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
