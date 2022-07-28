K-12 Blended E-Learning Market, Growing number of affordable online courses to Boost Market Growth, Market Segmentation by Product and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Blended E-Learning Market by Product (Hardware, Content, System, Solutions, and Others) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the k-12 blended e-learning market is USD 19.59 billion at a CAGR of 17.52%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

K-12 blended E-learning Market Segmentation

By Product

By Geography

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download Sample Report!

Related Reports:

Coding Bootcamp Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

Edtech Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecast 2022-2026

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.52% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 19.59 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Inc., Pearson Plc, Promethean Ltd., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Inc., Stride Inc., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Story continues

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 System - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 D2L Corp.

10.4 Docebo Inc.

10.5 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

10.6 Instructure Inc.

10.7 Pearson Plc

10.8 Promethean Ltd.

10.9 Providence Equity Partners LLC

10.10 Scholastic Inc.

10.11 Stride Inc.

10.12 Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-blended-e-learning-market-growing-number-of-affordable-online-courses-to-boost-market-growth-market-segmentation-by-product-and-geography--technavio-301594318.html

SOURCE Technavio