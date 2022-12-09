U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

K-12 blended e-learning market size to grow by USD 24,941.2 million: Education services industry is the parent market - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 blended e-learning market has been categorized as a part of the global education services market. The parent market, the education services market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Technavio calculates the global education services market size based on the combined revenues generated by the manufacturers or providers of equipment, software, teaching materials, solutions, and services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027

The K-12 blended e-learning market size is forecasted to grow by USD 24,941.2 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Download a sample

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Buy the report

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Scope

The K-12 blended e-learning market report covers the following areas:

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Vendor landscape

The global K-12 blended e-learning market is competitive due to the presence of numerous vendors. Most large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks across the world, whereas small players are concentrated in regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Vendors are also implementing various strategies to enhance their growth.

Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

K-12 blended e-learning market 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Product

The hardware segment will account for the largest share of the market growth during the forecast period. In a blended e-learning environment, hardware devices such as laptops, tablets, IWBs, and LCS are required. Vendors in the global K-12 blended e-learning market are offering interactive digital displays for classroom learning.

  • Application

  • Geography

North America is estimated to account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Educational institutions in the region are implementing learning frameworks such as flipped classrooms and blended learning. This, in turn, will create opportunities for the providers of LMS, learning content management systems (LCMS), and other software solutions.

To gain further insights about various segments, Request a PDF sample

What are the key data covered in this K-12 blended e-learning market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 blended e-learning market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the K-12 blended e-learning market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 blended e-learning market vendors

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000, which enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Related reports:

K-12 online tutoring market by type, courses, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027: The K-12 online tutoring market size is expected to increase by USD 97.66 billion from 2022 to 2026. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America).

K-12 Testing and assessment market by product, method, and geography - Forecast and analysis 2023-2027: The k-12 testing and assessment market size is expected to increase by USD 9,895.67 million from 2022 to 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing), method (blended method, online method, and traditional method), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

K-12 Blended E-Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historical year

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.55%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 24,941.2 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

11.28

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Companies profiled

Apollo Asset Management Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., edX LLC, Ellucian Co. LP, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Instructure Holdings Inc., Pearson Plc, PowerSchool Holdings Inc., Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scholastic Corp., Stride Inc., Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., Promethean Ltd., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Content - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 System - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Solutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Pre-primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Primary school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 High school - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 D2L Corp.

  • 12.4 Docebo Inc.

  • 12.5 edX LLC

  • 12.6 Ellucian Co. LP

  • 12.7 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 12.8 Instructure Holdings Inc.

  • 12.9 Pearson Plc

  • 12.10 PowerSchool Holdings Inc.

  • 12.11 Promethean Ltd.

  • 12.12 Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • 12.13 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.14 Scholastic Corp.

  • 12.15 Stride Inc.

  • 12.16 Toppr Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

 

About us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027
Global K-12 Blended E-Learning Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-blended-e-learning-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-24-941-2-million-education-services-industry-is-the-parent-market--technavio-301698500.html

SOURCE Technavio

