K-12 furniture market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global k-12 furniture market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,571.79 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period - For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Furniture Market 2023-2027

Global K-12 Furniture Market - Five Forces

The global K-12 furniture market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global K-12 furniture market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global K-12 furniture market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (seating, storage, lab equipment, and others), application (classroom, library and labs, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth of the seating segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The need for K–12 furniture will rise due to industry experts repeatedly emphasizing the necessity for chairs with backrests and seats that can adjust to a student's physical needs. In addition to minimizing slouching and discomfort from prolonged time spent in the lab or classroom, chairs assist children in maintaining appropriate posture. To meet the needs of students of all ages and heights, educational institutions are focused on using chairs with height and back adjustments. Therefore, during the projected period, all of these factors are anticipated to fuel market expansion for K–12 furniture.

Story continues

Geography Overview

By geography, the global k-12 furniture market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global k-12 furniture market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The APAC global K-12 furniture market is being driven by factors including rising urbanization, bettering people's lifestyles, and expansion in the educational sector. Due to the high manufacturing of wood items compared to other materials, wood furniture is most prevalent in schools in the APAC region - Download a Sample Report

Global K-12 furniture market– Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing importance of K-12 education is notably driving market growth.

With more elementary schools opening up around the world and people becoming more aware of the value of education, there are now more kids, which raises the need for tables and chairs.

The market is expanding due to the creation of innovative products such as portable furniture and classrooms as technology develops, as well as the rising desire for eco-friendly furniture.

Furthermore, the rising demand for ergonomically designed furniture in educational institutions is propelling the growth of the international K–12 furniture market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

Technological advancement boosting market growth is the key trend in the market.

The educational sector is experiencing technological advancements, and outdated school furniture is being replaced with more modern and appealing pieces.

Modern dynamic teaching methods like blended learning and flipped classrooms call for adaptable, movable furniture that can be easily changed. As a result, there is a great need for school furniture that is not stacked and has an ergonomic design.

Additionally, when choosing classroom furniture, educational institutions all around the world acknowledge the value of ergonomics. They put a lot of effort into introducing furniture that can adjust to the height and age of the students. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the focus market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

Fluctuating prices of raw materials are the major challenge impeding market growth.

Large businesses are being forced by the rise in raw material costs to either adjust or risk losing consumers to rivals who offer the same things for less and sell their goods for more.

The rise in the price of raw materials used to make exquisite furniture could also be the result of changes in labor laws.

Plywood, chipboard, fiberboard, metal, laminate, and plastic are the primary raw materials utilized in the production of fine furniture. Climate and supply chain disruptions affect the price of raw materials needed to make K-12 furniture. Such factors will hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a sample report !

What are the key data covered in this K-12 furniture market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the K-12 furniture market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the K-12 furniture market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the K-12 furniture market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 furniture market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

Area Rugs Market by Product, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The area rugs market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,532.96 million. The consumer shift toward interior design is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of raw materials may impede the market growth.

Outdoor Furniture Market by Product, End-user, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The outdoor furniture market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 5,207.76 million. The innovation in product design and portfolio expansion are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the long replacement cycle may impede the market growth.

K-12 Furniture Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 150 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,571.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agati Inc., Ballen Panels Ltd., Chongqing Equipment Co. Ltd., Empire Furniture, Fleetwood Group Inc., Haskell, Haworth Inc., Hertz Furniture Systems LLC, HNI Corp., Infiniti Modules Pvt. Ltd., KI, Marco Group Inc., Metalliform Holdings Ltd., MillerKnoll Inc., Palmer Hamilton LLC, Paragon Furniture Inc., SSI Furnishings, Steelcase Inc., Virco MFG Corp., and VS America Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Consumer Discretionary" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global K-12 furniture market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Seating - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Lab equipment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Library and labs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Agati Inc.

12.4 Fleetwood Group Inc.

12.5 Haskell

12.6 Haworth Inc.

12.7 Hertz Furniture Systems LLC

12.8 HNI Corp.

12.9 KI

12.10 Marco Group Inc.

12.11 MillerKnoll Inc.

12.12 Palmer Hamilton LLC

12.13 Paragon Furniture Inc.

12.14 SSI Furnishings

12.15 Steelcase Inc.

12.16 Virco MFG Corp.

12.17 VS America Inc.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global K-12 Furniture Market 2023-2027

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-furniture-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301718928.html

SOURCE Technavio