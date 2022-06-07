U.S. markets open in 7 hours 12 minutes

K-12 Instruction Material Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

·10 min read

Emergence of virtual classroom training will be one of the key trends in the K-12
instruction material market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 instruction material market is a part of the global education services market. The parent market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Instruction Material Market by Product, Course Offering, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global K-12 instruction material market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

Find additional market insights by Technavio to help your organization foster
innovation and make effective decisions. View our Exclusive Sample Report

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

  • Overview of the Market

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Factors Impacting Market Growth

  • Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation

Segments

Product

Traditional instruction material and digital instruction material

Course offering

Curriculum and assessment

Geography

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

The growth of the K-12 instruction material market will be driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning. The adaptive learning software provides an effective feedback mechanism, with an emphasis on mastery-based learning, evaluation opportunity, and concept mapping. Educational institutes, content providers, and ed-tech companies are collaborating to develop unique solutions.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

Emergence of virtual classroom training is a key trend that will support the growth of the K-12 instruction material market growth. Virtual classrooms offer benefits such as fewer restrictions, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. Instructors can present the material over live screens, share files, and stream HD videos.

Technavio helps businesses keep up with the key trends in the market. Download an
Exclusive Sample Report

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the K-12 instruction material market include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The K-12 instruction material market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Technavio provides two subscription offers, a Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000 and a Team Plan billed annually at USD 8500. Choose any offer that is the most suitable for you and make use of the vast repository of reports offered by Technavio to improve your business!

Related Reports

E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

K-12 Instruction Material Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.43 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.97

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Course offering

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Course offering

  • 6.3 Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Course offering

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Blackboard Inc.

  • 11.4 Cengage Learning Inc.

  • 11.5 Follett Corp.

  • 11.6 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Hachette Book Group Inc.

  • 11.8 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

  • 11.9 Mastery Education

  • 11.10 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

  • 11.11 Nexus Capital Management LP

  • 11.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-instruction-material-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-8-43-billion--find-future-trends-analysis-and-insights--technavio-301561974.html

SOURCE Technavio

