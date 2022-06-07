K-12 Instruction Material Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio
Emergence of virtual classroom training will be one of the key trends in the K-12
instruction material market during 2021-2025
NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 instruction material market is a part of the global education services market. The parent market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.
In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global K-12 instruction material market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.
What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?
Overview of the Market
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Factors Impacting Market Growth
Vendor Analysis
What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?
Segmentation
Segments
Product
Traditional instruction material and digital instruction material
Course offering
Curriculum and assessment
Geography
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
The growth of the K-12 instruction material market will be driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning. The adaptive learning software provides an effective feedback mechanism, with an emphasis on mastery-based learning, evaluation opportunity, and concept mapping. Educational institutes, content providers, and ed-tech companies are collaborating to develop unique solutions.
What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
Emergence of virtual classroom training is a key trend that will support the growth of the K-12 instruction material market growth. Virtual classrooms offer benefits such as fewer restrictions, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. Instructors can present the material over live screens, share files, and stream HD videos.
Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the K-12 Instruction Material Market?
According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the K-12 instruction material market include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH among others.
Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?
The K-12 instruction material market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.
K-12 Instruction Material Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.43 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.97
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product
5.3 Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Course offering
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Course offering
6.3 Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Market opportunity by Course offering
7 Customer landscape
7.1 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Key leading countries
8.9 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 Blackboard Inc.
11.4 Cengage Learning Inc.
11.5 Follett Corp.
11.6 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.
11.7 Hachette Book Group Inc.
11.8 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.
11.9 Mastery Education
11.10 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.
11.11 Nexus Capital Management LP
11.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
