K-12 Instruction Material Market Size to Grow by USD 8.43 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

Emergence of virtual classroom training will be one of the key trends in the K-12

instruction material market during 2021-2025

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global K-12 instruction material market is a part of the global education services market. The parent market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Apart from the market in focus, Technavio's market analysis reports also provide in-depth coverage of the external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Instruction Material Market by Product, Course Offering, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

In this report, Technavio defines 2020 as the base year and 2021-2025 as the forecast period. The size of the global K-12 instruction material market is anticipated to grow by USD 8.43 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period. Our report describes in detail the various factors that are responsible for the market growth and the growth momentum.

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Product Traditional instruction material and digital instruction material Course offering Curriculum and assessment Geography APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

The growth of the K-12 instruction material market will be driven by the increasing demand for adaptive learning. The adaptive learning software provides an effective feedback mechanism, with an emphasis on mastery-based learning, evaluation opportunity, and concept mapping. Educational institutes, content providers, and ed-tech companies are collaborating to develop unique solutions.

Story continues

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

Emergence of virtual classroom training is a key trend that will support the growth of the K-12 instruction material market growth. Virtual classrooms offer benefits such as fewer restrictions, cost-efficiency, and wider geographical accessibility. Instructors can present the material over live screens, share files, and stream HD videos.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the K-12 Instruction Material Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the K-12 instruction material market include Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The K-12 instruction material market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. By 2025, the market structure would continue to be fragmented. Its lifecycle stage would continue to be in the growth phase.

K-12 Instruction Material Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.29% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 8.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.97 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Blackboard Inc., Cengage Learning Inc., Follett Corp., Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd., Hachette Book Group Inc., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., Mastery Education, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Nexus Capital Management LP, and Springer-Verlag GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Traditional instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Digital instruction material - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Course offering

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Course offering

6.3 Curriculum - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Assessment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Market opportunity by Course offering

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Blackboard Inc.

11.4 Cengage Learning Inc.

11.5 Follett Corp.

11.6 Gakken Holdings Co. Ltd.

11.7 Hachette Book Group Inc.

11.8 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.

11.9 Mastery Education

11.10 McGraw-Hill Education Inc.

11.11 Nexus Capital Management LP

11.12 Springer-Verlag GmbH

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

