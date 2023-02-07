K-12 makerspace materials market recorded 10.53% growth between 2020 and 2021; Insights on Top Countries such as the UK, among others - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UK is the leading market in Europe and contributes to the top education services among the different countries. The UK Educational Services sector comprises establishments that provide instruction and training in a wide variety of subjects. This instruction and training are provided by specialized establishments, such as schools, colleges, universities, and training centers. In the wake of the pandemic in 2020, most institutions of higher education have shuttered their physical campuses for the academic year and moved their summer sessions online. To know more, Buy the Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Makerspace Materials Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to the imposition of country-wide lockdowns and the closure of schools, colleges, and educational institutes. This resulted in a decline in the demand for K-12 makerspace materials from educational institutes. However, the number of individual buyers of makerspace materials for home-based learning has been increasing. Thus, the market is expected to recover slowly during the forecast period. Moreover, as schools and higher educational institutions are expected to reopen, the market in this region will grow gradually. For more insights – Download a Sample Report!

The UK is one of the top key country contributors to the global K-12 makerspace materials market. The market is segmented by product (robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials), school level (middle school, elementary school, and high school), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The global K-12 makerspace materials market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 9.44% between 2020 and 2025. The size of the market is forecast to decrease by USD 323.17 million.

The major vendors for the global K-12 makerspace materials market report include BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. among others. To know about the vendor offerings, Request a PDF Sample!

The advent of advanced makerspace materials is notably driving the K-12 makerspace materials market growth, although factors such as complexity in managing makerspaces may impede the market growth.

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will drive K-12 makerspace materials market growth during the next five years

Precise estimation of the K-12 makerspace materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the K-12 makerspace materials industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 makerspace materials market vendors

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 133 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 323.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2020-2021 (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Other materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by School level

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by School level

6.3 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 High school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by School level

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BASIC FUN Inc.

11.4 Elenco Electronics Inc.

11.5 Engino.net Ltd.

11.6 Follett Corp.

11.7 GoldieBlox Inc.

11.8 LEGO System AS

11.9 Makeblock Co. Ltd.

11.10 SparkFun Electronics Inc.

11.11 Sphero Inc.

11.12 Stratasys Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

