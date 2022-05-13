U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,955.25
    +28.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,838.00
    +186.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,070.50
    +123.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.60
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.14
    +1.01 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.80
    -1.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0393
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8170
    -0.1040 (-3.56%)
     

  • Vix

    31.77
    -0.79 (-2.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8270
    +0.4340 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,340.14
    +1,600.81 (+5.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    678.97
    +48.87 (+7.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,421.84
    +673.12 (+2.61%)
     

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 323.17 million| BASIC FUN Inc. and Elenco Electronics Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·10 min read

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Companies: 10+ – Including BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. among others.

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market is expected to increase by USD 323.17 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The K-12 makerspace materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

  • BASIC FUN Inc. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Arcade Classics, Care Bears, and CurliGirls, Cutetitos and Fisher-Price Classics.

  • Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Pirate Ship, Ferris Wheel, and Joysticks Robotic Arm, Zip Zap Drop and Music Machine.

  • Engino.net Ltd. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Inventor Girl, STEM Heroes, and Pico Spinners.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download a Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

This market report segments the K-12 makerspace materials market by product (robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and school level (middle school, elementary school, and high school).

North America led the K-12 makerspace materials market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the factors such as growing government support, increasing enrollments in K-12-affiliated schools and educational institutes, constant market movement, and the significant emphasis on DIY projects.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

  • Advent of Advanced Makerspace Materials Driver:

K-12 makerspace material vendors and schools are opting for the inclusion of advanced robots such as Sphero and other advanced materials such as Makey Makey, Cubelets, and littleBits. Furthermore, materials such as Buildr TAPE are gaining prominence in the K-6 sector. Thus, the advent of such advanced makerspace materials will drive market growth.

  • Advent of Advanced Makerspace Materials Trend:

Online channels provide high visibility of a wide range of products offered by vendors. Most vendors in the global K-12 makerspace materials market are small and have a limited geographic presence. Online platforms provide easy access to a large consumer base for such vendors. In addition, many schools have started adopting virtual makerspaces.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 323.17 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.53

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Other materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by School level

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by School level

  • 6.3 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 High school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by School level

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Vendor landscape

  • 10.2 Landscape disruption

  • 10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 BASIC FUN Inc.

  • 11.4 Elenco Electronics Inc.

  • 11.5 Engino.net Ltd.

  • 11.6 Follett Corp.

  • 11.7 GoldieBlox Inc.

  • 11.8 LEGO System AS

  • 11.9 Makeblock Co. Ltd.

  • 11.10 SparkFun Electronics Inc.

  • 11.11 Sphero Inc.

  • 11.12 Stratasys Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-makerspace-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-323-17-million-basic-fun-inc-and-elenco-electronics-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301545141.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Terra Validators Halt Blockchain for Second Time to Plot Next Steps

    The blockchain was halted earlier Thursday after the governance token LUNA fell in price.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped 58% Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) stock is absolutely crushing the markets today. Lordstown Motors, which is on the verge of bankruptcy, was just thrown a lifeline, and the market now can't seem to keep its hands off the penny stock. Just earlier this week, Lordstown Motors shares crashed after the company warned it may not be able to close its deal with Taiwanese electronics-giant Hon Hai Precision (OTC: HNHPF), better known as Foxconn.

  • Boeing 737 Max production rate slowed by supply chain trouble

    It’s a reflection of the ongoing supply chain turmoil that a single component hindered efforts by The Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA) to reach full production of the 737 Max in April, the jet maker's chief financial officer said Wednesday. Boeing did not hit its target rate of 31 jets per month due to a shortfall of one wiring connector that slowed production, CFO Brian West said during an investor presentation. Boeing hasn't released specifics on the 737 Max production for April, but the jet maker delivered just 29 Max jets last month with around 340 remaining parked in inventory.

  • Biden Cancels Alaskan Oil & Gas Lease – What Does This Mean for Prices at the Pump?

    The national average gas price for regular unleaded at nearly $4.42 per gallon today -- well over $1 more than this time last year, according to gasprices.aaa.com. This week alone, since Monday, May...

  • Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income

    Retirement is a big milestone for many, and planning for retirement can constitute a large financial goal that takes years to reach. In fact, data from the Federal Reserve indicates that the majority of Americans only have $65,000 saved for … Continue reading → The post Approaching Retirement? T. Rowe Price Says You Need This Much Saved Based on Your Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We want to retire in a few years, and have about $1 million saved. Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it?

    Congrats on being so close to retirement and having $1 million saved – that’s such a great accomplishment. You bring up two very important retirement points so I’ll just dive right in. As for whether or not you should move your IRA into a Roth account, the answer is: It depends.

  • Oil prices are surging — these eight stocks are still bargains for long-term investors

    Many oil and gas companies are still trading cheaply to expected earnings. And low spending on new oil wells supports high energy prices for years to come.

  • Boeing says supply constraints slowing 737 MAX program

    The impact of supply chain disruptions is slowing deliveries of Wichita’s most important plane. Brian West, CFO of the Boeing Co., said Wednesday, as part of a Goldman Sachs conference, that the company is having to wait on certain components to complete deliveries of the 737 MAX. “We have one particular wiring connector that’s been slowing things down, and it’s a reflection of a crazy supply-chain world we live in right now,” West said, adding that the parts come from multiple suppliers around the world without naming the vendors.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    There’s really no use denying the headwinds that are pushing the markets around these days. Persistently high inflation, slowing GDP growth, and a jobs market that, while expanding in absolute terms, is still down from pre-pandemic levels are feeding fears that we’re facing a round of ‘70’s-style stagflation. And these have combined with geopolitical factors – the Russia-Ukraine war, the resumption of severe lockdown policies in China – to ratchet up worries about recession in the near term. At

  • Berkshire’s biggest shareholders could undermine Buffett’s legacy and all that makes the company unique

    Powerful institutional shareholders do not care about the unique qualities that have made Berkshire what it is today.

  • Why don’t retirees like annuities?

    Could a defined-contribution retirement savings plan launched in 1918 provide insights into one of the most vexing questions in personal finance with 401(k)s? The retirement savings plan is TIAA, which draws participants from colleges, universities, and other nonprofit organizations. The difficult personal finance question involves how employees with 401(k) accounts can turn their accumulated savings into an income they can rely on in retirement.

  • Ford Stock Falls, GM Slides To One-Year Low After Wells Fargo Double-Downgrade, Price Target Cuts

    Rising input costs and supply chain snarls will impact the EV transition for both Ford and GM, cautions Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan.

  • Analysts Just Shaved Their Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Forecasts Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLDR ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Russia Oil Revenue Up 50% This Year Despite Boycott, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s oil revenues are up 50% this year even as trade restrictions following the invasion of Ukraine spurred many refiners to shun its supplies, the International Energy Agency said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.

  • Alibaba CEO reassures employees amid economic and regulatory challenges

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding is an important contributor to society and continues to develop in a "regulated" manner despite major challenges, according to its chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang Yong. Alibaba is embedded in Chinese society and the economy and is developing in a regulated manner along with the rest of China's internet industry, Zhang said on Tuesday during the annual gathering of employees and family members at its Hangzhou campus, according to a press release citing

  • Zero big oil and gas projects expected to get FIDs in offshore Gulf of Mexico in 2022

    “What we see in the Gulf at the moment is not necessarily the last swan song, but a lot of the big oil and gas discoveries are either already producing or are currently under development,” one offshore analyst said.

  • Has Apple Stock Peaked?

    Longtime high-flying tech giant has been toppled from its position as the most valuable company in the world by a distinctly old-fashioned industrial company.

  • GM and Ford Get Double Downgrades to Sell. Wells Fargo Sours on EVs.

    Analyst Colin Langan believes the recent raw material spike has delayed cost parity between EVs and gasoline powered cars by "at least a decade."

  • GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Just Beat EPS By 144%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

    GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. ( NASDAQ:GFS ) just released its first-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was...