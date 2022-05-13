K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 323.17 million| BASIC FUN Inc. and Elenco Electronics Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – Including BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market is expected to increase by USD 323.17 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The K-12 makerspace materials market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

BASIC FUN Inc. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Arcade Classics, Care Bears, and CurliGirls, Cutetitos and Fisher-Price Classics.

Elenco Electronics Inc. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Pirate Ship, Ferris Wheel, and Joysticks Robotic Arm, Zip Zap Drop and Music Machine.

Engino.net Ltd. - The company offers K-12 makerspace materials products such as Inventor Girl, STEM Heroes, and Pico Spinners.

Regional Market Outlook

This market report segments the K-12 makerspace materials market by product (robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and school level (middle school, elementary school, and high school).

North America led the K-12 makerspace materials market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, North America is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the factors such as growing government support, increasing enrollments in K-12-affiliated schools and educational institutes, constant market movement, and the significant emphasis on DIY projects.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Advent of Advanced Makerspace Materials Driver:

K-12 makerspace material vendors and schools are opting for the inclusion of advanced robots such as Sphero and other advanced materials such as Makey Makey, Cubelets, and littleBits. Furthermore, materials such as Buildr TAPE are gaining prominence in the K-6 sector. Thus, the advent of such advanced makerspace materials will drive market growth.

Advent of Advanced Makerspace Materials Trend:

Online channels provide high visibility of a wide range of products offered by vendors. Most vendors in the global K-12 makerspace materials market are small and have a limited geographic presence. Online platforms provide easy access to a large consumer base for such vendors. In addition, many schools have started adopting virtual makerspaces.

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 9.44% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 323.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Other materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by School level

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by School level

6.3 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 High school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by School level

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

10.3 Competitive scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 BASIC FUN Inc.

11.4 Elenco Electronics Inc.

11.5 Engino.net Ltd.

11.6 Follett Corp.

11.7 GoldieBlox Inc.

11.8 LEGO System AS

11.9 Makeblock Co. Ltd.

11.10 SparkFun Electronics Inc.

11.11 Sphero Inc.

11.12 Stratasys Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

