K-12 Makerspace Materials Market to grow by $ 323.17 mn in Education Services Industry during 2021-2025 | 17,0000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.
The K-12 makerspace materials market is estimated to grow by USD 323.17 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum. However, complexity in managing makerspaces will hinder growth.
The increased funding from private organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the student safety and security issues is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
By Product, the market is classified into robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials. The robotic toolkits segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.
By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.
Global K-12 Instruction Material Market - Global K-12 instruction material market is segmented by product (traditional instruction material and digital instruction material), course offering (curriculum and assessment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK - K-12 online tutoring market in UK is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and course (assessments and subjects).
