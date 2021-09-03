U.S. markets closed

K-12 Makerspace Materials Market to grow by $ 323.17 mn in Education Services Industry during 2021-2025 | 17,0000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest research report on the K-12 Makerspace Materials Market offers a comprehensive analysis on new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic impact on businesses.

Latest market research report titled K-12 Makerspace Materials Market by Product, School Level, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 has been announced by Technavio which is proudly partnering with Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years
The K-12 makerspace materials market is estimated to grow by USD 323.17 million during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the advent of advanced makerspace materials and increasing emphasis on makerspace-aligned curriculum. However, complexity in managing makerspaces will hinder growth.

The increased funding from private organizations will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the student safety and security issues is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are BASIC FUN Inc., Elenco Electronics Inc., Engino.net Ltd., Follett Corp., GoldieBlox Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., SparkFun Electronics Inc., Sphero Inc., and Stratasys Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the fire detection and suppression systems market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

  • By Product, the market is classified into robotic toolkits, construction materials, arts and crafts materials, and other materials. The robotic toolkits segment is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

  • By Geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market - Global K-12 instruction material market is segmented by product (traditional instruction material and digital instruction material), course offering (curriculum and assessment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK - K-12 online tutoring market in UK is segmented by type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring) and course (assessments and subjects).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Robotic toolkits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Arts and crafts materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Other materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by School level

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by School level

  • Middle school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Elementary school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • High school - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by School level

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BASIC FUN Inc.

  • Elenco Electronics Inc.

  • Engino.net Ltd.

  • Follett Corp.

  • GoldieBlox Inc.

  • LEGO System AS

  • Makeblock Co. Ltd.

  • SparkFun Electronics Inc.

  • Sphero Inc.

  • Stratasys Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/k-12-makerspace-materials-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/k-12-makerspace-materialsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-makerspace-materials-market-to-grow-by--323-17-mn-in-education-services-industry-during-2021-2025--17-0000-technavio-research-reports-301368631.html

SOURCE Technavio

