K-12 Online Tutoring Market: 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Industry Analysis, Overview, Market Growth, Vendors and Forecast 2025 | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rising popularity of online microlearning is a K-12 Online Tutoring Market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years. The popularity of online microlearning is growing among end-users because of its ability to deliver precise content within a short period. Microlearning splits broad topics into small units comprising videos, audios, texts, or infographics. Microlearning involves the use of bite-sized learning modules, short-term learning activities, quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. The popularity of K-12 online tutoring can be enhanced further by offering microlearning options in conjunction with conventional long-duration tutoring programs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Online Tutoring Market by Type, Course Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market value is set to grow by USD 62.94 million, progressing at a CAGR of 11% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This report extensively covers K-12 online tutoring market segmentation by type (assessments and subjects) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Market Share by Type

The K-12 online tutoring market share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various promotional activities by vendors to promote structured tutoring among students and parents will drive the growth of the market segment.

Market Share by Geography

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for K-12 online tutoring in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests will facilitate the K-12 online tutoring market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Rising Importance of STEM Education to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing job opportunities in STEM fields have boosted the demand for STEM education. Students must have basic STEM education to prepare for competitive examinations in countries such as India. The number of students enrolling in K-12 online tutoring classes, at the start of their secondary education, is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. The rising competition in STEM competitive examinations will also boost the demand for K-12 online tutoring.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

Chegg Inc.

Club Z! Inc.

iTutorGroup

Pearson Plc

Providence Equity Partners LLC

Stride Inc.

TAL Education Group

Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

The K-12 online tutoring market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.21% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 62.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.06 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key consumer countries China, India, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

