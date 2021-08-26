K-12 Online Tutoring Market In UK to Accelerate at a CAGR of over 10.77% During 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Report
NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK in the Education Services industry is poised to grow by $ 4.50 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the K-12 online tutoring market will be progressing at a CAGR of over 10.77%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing e-learning enrolments in the higher education sector and the need for a cost-effective teaching model will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
K-12 Online Tutoring Market is segmented as below:
Type
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
K-12 Online Tutoring Market size
K-12 Online Tutoring Market trends
K-12 Online Tutoring Market industry analysis
The k-12 online tutoring market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing preference towards STEM education will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increase in open-source learning content will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the K-12 online tutoring market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist K-12 online tutoring market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the K-12 online tutoring market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of K-12 online tutoring market vendors
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
