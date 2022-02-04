U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,515.50
    +46.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,151.00
    +180.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,745.75
    +253.50 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,000.40
    +14.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.84
    +0.57 (+0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.60
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1471
    +0.0026 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    +2.26 (+10.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3584
    -0.0018 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1040
    +0.1430 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,894.02
    +823.51 (+2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    889.77
    +30.72 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,528.84
    -54.16 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market in the UK - Increasing Preference towards STEM Education to Drive Market |Structured Tutoring Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation|17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The k-12 online tutoring market in the UK is expected to grow by USD 4.50 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 11% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. The K-12 online tutoring market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Attractive Opportunities in K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK by Type and Course - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the K-12 online tutoring market in UK - Download Free Sample Report

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Increasing preference towards STEM education to drive growth

The growth of the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is largely driven by the increasing preference for STEM education among students in the UK. The increasing number of job opportunities in the STEM field is one of the major reasons for the rising popularity of these courses among students globally. The UK is considered one of the pioneers in STEM education as it has been holding a great reputation for academic excellence for many years. Parents, students, and various stakeholders in the education sector, globally, are placing great emphasis on basic STEM education in schools.

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Increase in the number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector in the country trends

The demand for K-12 online tutoring in the UK is largely driven by the increase in the number of e-learning enrollments in the higher education sector in the country. Technology has transformed education and made online education the preferred platform for students in the UK.E-learning enrollments in the higher education sector have increased significantly over the past few years. The demand for K-12 online tutoring services will increase during the forecast period, as a greater number of higher education institutes introduce e-learning courses currently

However, factors such as an increase in open-source learning content may impede the market growth. To unlock information on the key market drivers of the K-12 online tutoring market in the UK - Request a Free Sample Report

K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generating Segment

This market research report segments the K-12 online tutoring market by Type (Structured tutoring and On-demand tutoring) Course (assessments and subjects).

The K-12 online tutoring market in UK's share growth by the structured tutoring segment will be significant for revenue generation. Structured tutoring methods are classes or sessions planned and scheduled for a period. As the sessions are conducted online through virtual media, the understanding between tutors and students plays a vital role in the overall effectiveness of the program. Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the K-12 online tutoring market size in UK.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments: Download a Free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered

  • Vendor classification

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Competitive scenario

Related Reports:

Online Tutoring Services Market in India -The online tutoring services market share in India is expected to increase by USD 14.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.96%.Download a free sample now!

Edtech market -The Edtech market has the potential to grow by USD 112.39 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 17.85%. Download a free sample now!

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 4.50 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.68

Regional analysis

UK and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

UK at 100%

Key consumer countries

UK and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-online-tutoring-market-in-the-uk---increasing-preference-towards-stem-education-to-drive-market-structured-tutoring-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation17000-technavio-reports-301474158.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Pr

  • Unity Software Beats Fourth-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher For 2022

    Video game and animation software maker Unity Software beat Wall Street's fourth quarter targets and guided higher for the year ahead.

  • Oil Climbs Above $90. Here’s Why It Could Keep Going.

    The price surge signals optimism on the part of traders that the worst of Covid-19 will soon be over. Oil supplies are now nearly back to pre-Covid levels, and demand has risen nearly all the way back too—with the exception of jet fuel. Several analysts have predicted that oil prices will eclipse $100 a barrel in the months ahead, because supply isn’t growing fast enough to keep up with the expected surge in demand.

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Presents a Mixed Picture Right Now

    For his second "Executive Decision" segment of Wednesday's Mad Money program, host Jim Cramer spoke with Marc Casper, chairman, president and CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific , the tools and diagnostics provider for the life sciences industry. Casper said that Thermo Fisher had a spectacular year in 2021 and grew over 20%, including the largest acquisition in the company's history. Fortunately, Thermo Fisher is well positioned to assist in all of these areas and even has the capacity to help manufacture vaccines as well.

  • U.S. heating oil, diesel stocks dwindle as demand rises

    U.S. supplies of fuels such as diesel and heating oil have dwindled and refiners are having trouble replenishing that supply, which could keep prices elevated for months. Demand for diesel, heating oil and other products has been running ahead of pre-pandemic levels for months. As of Thursday, heating oil futures were priced at $2.83, the highest price in seven years.

  • Rotterdam joins Amsterdam in freezing new "dark stores"

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The city of Rotterdam is to put a one-year freeze on the introduction of any more "dark stores" - small distribution centres in the city used as hubs for on-demand grocery services like Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and others. The move follows a similar decision by Amsterdam https://www.reuters.com/article/amsterdam-dark-stores-idUSKBN2K129D last week as city residents push back against nuisances caused by the services that promise delivery in 10 minutes or less. "Everybody knows them by now: darkened windows, disruption to the flow of traffic in shopping streets, noise from loading, reckless bike delivery people and nuisance from the waiting drivers," said Rotterdam city council woman Roos Vermeij in a statement.

  • Amazon increases Prime subscription price in U.S. as membership tops 200 million

    Amazon.com Inc. is increasing the price of its Prime subscription service for the first time since 2018.

  • Why this St. Louis agtech firm believes it's making a better fish food

    A producer of steelhead and rainbow trout is using Benson Hill’s plant-based soy ingredients to create fish feed that the two companies contend is cheaper and more energy efficient to make than alternatives.

  • Europe Faces Harsh Reality of Finding Russian Gas Irreplaceable

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy-rich countries from Qatar to Azerbaijan have all pledged emergency gas supplies to Europe, but the region is quickly figuring out it can’t replace top supplier Russia.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutat

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Texas Cold Halts Some Permian Oil as Ice Disrupts Trucking

    (Bloomberg) -- The extreme cold that’s descended across Texas is prompting some oil producers in the Permian Basin to halt a small part of their output as icy roads disrupt critical trucking operations. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video

  • Semiconductor supplier Applied Materials considering Hutto for $2B project, sources say

    The Silicon Valley-based company, which has played a key role in Austin's semiconductor sector since the 1990s, may choose to bolster its manufacturing and research and development operations with a facility in the suburb of Hutto. Billions of dollars in capital investment and 800-plus new jobs are possible over the coming decade, although it appears that no final decision has been made and other locales are in the running.

  • Analysis-OPEC+ meets quickly, sticks to script, dodges debate on geopolitics

    After a month in which oil prices surged 15% and geopolitical tensions seethed around the world, OPEC and its allies took a record-quick 16 minutes to decide that they would stick to their previously planned output increase. Apparently, there were no lengthy discussions at Wednesday's meeting about member nations of the producer group failing to hit their production targets or about one of the busiest months on the geopolitical front in years, featuring: a potential war between Russia and Ukraine; rare unrest in Kazakhstan; hints of progress in nuclear talks progress between the United States and Iran; and repeated Houthi drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates. They instead chose to complete their regular monthly meeting in record time, avoiding any thorny discussions.

  • Shell ends 2021 on high note, hikes dividend and boosts buybacks

    Shell again boosted its dividend and share repurchases on Thursday after fourth quarter profits hit their highest in eight years, fuelled by higher oil and gas prices and strong gas trading performance. The strong results cap a dramatic recovery in 2021 for Shell and the oil and gas sector after energy demand and prices collapsed in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shell shares were up 0.7% by 1448 GMT, compared with a 0.5% decline for the broader European energy index.

  • WTI Crude Passes $90 a Barrel for the First Time Since 2014

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil shot across $90 for the first time since 2014 as winter weather in the U.S. threatened to shut in some oil production while geopolitical tensions continued to keep investors on edge. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video

  • Shell, ConocoPhillips Earnings Top Views, Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

    Shell Tops Expectations, Raises Dividend, ConocoPhillips Results Mixed Amid 'Monumentally Bullish Shift' For Oil Prices

  • Shell ups share repurchases and dividend as earnings surge

    The oil giant said it would return the extra cash to shareholders through a $8.5bn share buyback, including $5.5bn in proceeds from the sale of oilfields in the Permian basin.

  • U.S. oil futures settle above $90 for the first time since 2014

    Oil futures rally on Thursday, with the U.S. benchmark settling above $90 a barrel for the first time in more than seven years, buoyed by risks to U.S. and global crude supplies.

  • U.S. Soybeans Are in High Demand as Brazil’s Crop Falls Short

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybean buyers stung by a smaller and slower harvest than expected in Brazil are turning to the U.S. for supply, driving up prices and threatening to worsen food inflation.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout After Facebook Growth StalledZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Met

  • Coal’s not dead, and won’t be for years to come

    Coal may be losing market share as a major energy source in some parts of the world, but the death knell for the industry hasn’t sounded yet, and might not for decades.