K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Size to Grow by USD 410.17 Mn, Product Premiumization due to Technological Advances - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market by School Level and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The K-12 robotic toolkits market size is expected to grow by USD 410.17 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market 2022-2026

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and

The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

format

Market Dynamics

Product premiumization due to technological advances is driving the global K-12 robotic toolkits market growth. The market has become more competitive over the years. The changes in customers' preferences are driving the demand for innovative products. For instance, some customers prefer K-12 robotic toolkits that can perform multiple tasks with low resources. Hence, vendors are engaging in R&D and innovation to compete in the market.

The introduction of drones in K-12 robotic learning programs is a trend in the market. The popularity of drones is rising. Hence, vendors are introducing drones in K-12 robotic learning programs. For instance, RobotLAB offers Quadcopter, which is a drone that is designed to help K-12 students learn robotics.

Vendor Landscape

The K-12 robotic toolkits market is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies, such as offering products with different technologies and designs and differentiating themselves based on product quality and innovation, to compete in the market. They are focusing on R&D, technology, and branding to compete in the market and are procuring high-quality products. They are also focusing on brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors.

Company Profiles

The k-12 robotic toolkits market report provides complete insights on key vendors including Amtek Company Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sphero Inc., Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments.

news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the k-12 robotic toolkits market report evaluates, analyzes, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include growth strategies, the financial performance of companies over the past few years, new product launches, product innovations, growth in market share, and investments.

Market Segmentation

By school level, the market has been classified into high school, middle school, and PreK-elementary school. The high school segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

By geography, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 410.17 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amtek Company Inc., ArcBotics LLC, Boxlight Corp, Digital Dream Labs, Eduscape, Evollve Inc., EZRobot Inc., India First Robotics, Innovation First International Inc., LEGO System AS, Makeblock Co. Ltd., Modular Robotics Inc., Pitsco Inc, Raspberry Pi Foundation, Robolink Inc., ROBOTIS Co. Ltd, RobotLAB Inc, Sony Group Corp, Sphero Inc., Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd., and Wonder Workshop Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by School level

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by School level

5.3 High school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Middle school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 PreK-elementary school - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by School level

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amtek Company Inc.

10.4 Evollve Inc.

10.5 EZRobot Inc.

10.6 Innovation First International Inc.

10.7 LEGO System AS

10.8 Makeblock Co. Ltd.

10.9 Modular Robotics Inc.

10.10 Raspberry Pi Foundation

10.11 Sphero Inc.

10.12 Valiant Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

