K-12 Testing And Assessment Market Size to Grow by USD 8.24 Bn | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "K-12 Testing And Assessment Market " report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the K-12 testing and assessment market size is USD 8.24 billion. The K-12 testing and assessment market report also offers information on several market vendors, including CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. among others. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Get Sample Report.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The growing use of analytics is one of the main drivers fueling growth in the K-12 testing and assessment market. Due to technology advancements and the growing use of Big Data in the educational sector, the notion of learning analytics is gaining traction in the global K–12 testing and assessment market. Schools can offer a customized kind of learning thanks to the incorporation of learning analytics and adaptive learning in the assessment module. Another element contributing to the increase of the K-12 testing and assessment market share is the growing emphasis on formative learning methods.
However, the credibility issues will be a major challenge for the K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period.
However, the credibility issues will be a major challenge for the K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The K-12 testing and assessment market report is segmented by product (curriculum-based testing and Non-curriculum-based testing), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and method (blended method, online method, and traditional method).
By product, the curriculum-based testing segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The K-12 testing and assessment market by the blended method is expected to register rapid growth. Many schools are opting for blended learning solutions owing to the method's growing popularity and benefits, such as cost reduction, and increased efficiency in the evaluation.
North America will be the leading region with 46% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the k-12 testing and assessment market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
Buy the sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
CogniFit Ltd. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to introduce CogniFit for Education, a new web portal for teachers to assess, train, and monitor cognitive skills involved in the learning processes.
Educational Testing Service - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment to focus on building a bridge between learning and accountability.
Edutech - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as gaming, automation, and AI can help make tests more equitable for all students.
Instructure Inc. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment such as Canvas LMS, Videri Analytics, Canvas Studio, and others.
MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd. - The company offers different types of K-12 Testing and Assessment for hiring & workforce development.
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.75
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Method
Market segments
Comparison by Method
Blended method - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Online method - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Market opportunity by Method
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
CogniFit Ltd.
Educational Testing Service
Edutech
Instructure Inc.
MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.
NIIT Ltd.
Pearson Plc
Providence Equity Partners LLC
Scantron Corp.
Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
