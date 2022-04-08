U.S. markets open in 8 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,494.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,485.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,536.75
    +0.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,002.20
    -3.80 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.52
    -0.51 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.60
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.69
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6520
    -2.6090 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.55
    -22.10 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3065
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,620.04
    +239.66 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.38
    +12.71 (+1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.81
    -35.89 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,862.87
    -25.70 (-0.10%)
     

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 46% of Growth to Originate from North America | Increasing Use of Analytics to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The K-12 Testing and Assessment Market value is set to grow by USD 8.24 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 10.19% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio. Increasing use of analytics coupled with emphasis on formative learning tools are some of the key factors driving growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Product, Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled K-12 Testing and Assessment Market by Product, Method, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Moreover, the K-12 testing and assessment market is segmented by Product (curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Method (blended method, online method, and traditional method).

Download Our FREE Sample Report to uncover new strategies for future growth opportunities.

Increasing Use of Analytics to Drive the K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

Many schools across the globe are opting for assessment software that includes the essence of learning analytics. The concept of learning analytics is gaining traction in the global K-12 testing and assessment market owing to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data in the educational industry. The inclusion of learning analytics and adaptive learning in the testing module enables schools to provide a personalized form of learning. Although the concepts of learning analytics, adaptive learning, and Big Data are new in K-12 education, they provide a viable option to automate the testing and assessment function of teachers and educators. The learning analytics model focuses on capturing useful information for application in classrooms to predict progress and outcome for individual students. Teachers and educators use the captured data also to identify the learning needs of students.

Increasing Emphasis on Formative Learning Tools to be Critical Trend of K-12 Testing and Assessment Market

Formative assessment involves the assessment of students as and when they progress with learning. The concept of formative learning enables teachers to act as a facilitator rather than a teacher. This method of learning is used to diagnose weak areas of learners and provide them with feedback. With the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning, many educators are increasingly investing in various formative assessment tools to improve their teaching methods to provide experiential learning to students. By using formative learning tools, teachers can provide quick feedback to students while teaching and they can monitor student activities on devices.

Download Free sample Report for insights on the Drivers, Trends, and Challenges that will help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2021-2025

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Regional Analysis

46% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for K-12 testing and assessment in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European and MEA regions.

The increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students will facilitate the K-12 testing and assessment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample now! for more insights on the market share of various regions

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Segmentation Analysis

The K-12 testing and assessment market share growth by the curriculum-based testing segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global K-12 testing and assessment market is dominated by curriculum-based tests and assignments.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • CogniFit Ltd.

  • Educational Testing Service

  • Edutech

  • Instructure Inc.

  • MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • Scantron Corp.

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Download Our FREE Sample Report for more vendor insights with product offerings & news

Related Reports

K-12 Online Education Market in China by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The K-12 online education market share in China is expected to increase by USD 18.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.45%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

Game-based Learning Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The game-based learning (GBL) market share in the US is expected to increase by USD 4.98 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Our FREE Sample Report

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 8.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Method

  • Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CogniFit Ltd.

  • Educational Testing Service

  • Edutech

  • Instructure Inc.

  • MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • Scantron Corp.

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-46-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--increasing-use-of-analytics-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301519163.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • MHCC welcomes much-needed investments in Budget 2022 to improve mental health outcomes

    On behalf of the Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC), I commend Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland for including budget measures to improve mental health and substance use health for all people in Canada. These investments come at a critical time.

  • USD/CAD Extends Gains After Fed Remarks on Aggressive Tightening Policy

    USD/CAD moves higher as the dollar strengthens due to the hawkish Fed outlook

  • With stock up 14%, Insiders of AusQuest Limited (ASX:AQD) must be wishing they had bought more last year

    AusQuest Limited ( ASX:AQD ) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The...

  • Silver Prices Traded Flat as Ukraine Concerns Counter Hawkish Fed Policy

    Silver prices remain little change as the focus remains on the Russia-Ukraine war and rising inflation concerns.

  • Rangebound Gold Set Up for Major Breakout, but Which Way?

    Once again, the price action in June Comex gold was controlled by the 50% level at $1932.90.

  • China’s Oil Demand Outlook Worsening as Virus Outbreak Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s worsening Covid-19 outbreak and the extended lockdown in Shanghai has oil analysts cutting their demand forecasts further. Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemPutin Army Regroups for Ukraine Showdown After Invasion SetbackRussia Sidesteps Sanctions to Supply Energy to Willing WorldThe commercial hub’s staggered eight-day lockdo

  • 'Tip of the iceberg': Taiwan's spy catchers hunt Chinese poachers of chip talent

    Taiwan's spy catchers have launched probes into around 100 Chinese companies suspected of illegally poaching semiconductor engineers and other tech talent, a senior official at the island's Investigation Bureau told Reuters. That comes on top of seven prosecuted since the start of last year and includes 27 which have either been raided or whose owners have been summoned for questioning by the bureau, the official said. Home to industry giant TSMC and accounting for 92% of the world's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity, Taiwan possesses what China needs - chip expertise in spades.

  • Top Gun: Maverick: Back (Spot)

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • U.S. cracks down on Russian airlines after flights violated export controls

    Previously, the United States had identified more than 170 Boeing airplanes that Russian airlines were operating in violation of U.S. sanctions, including about 40 Aeroflot Boeing 737 and 777 airplanes, 21 Azur Boeing planes and 17 UTair Boeing aircraft. Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves said the message was clear: "Defy our export controls at your own peril."

  • Why Ford Stock Drove Into a Ditch on Thursday

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock fell hard in afternoon trading Thursday, down 4.3% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. You can blame Barclays Capital for that. The British banker downgraded Ford shares to equal weight this morning, you see, and slashed its price target on Ford by 26%, to just $17 per share, as StreetInsider.com reported.

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • EVs: Biden admin holds meeting with Elon Musk, other auto execs on charging stations

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details President Biden's administration meeting with Elon Musk and other EV executives, the EV space, and discussions surrounding EV charging infrastructure.

  • Brazil picks technocrat to lead Petrobras after succession plan mess

    After two messy, drama-filled weeks struggling to fill the top job at state-run oil company Petrobras Brazil's government turned this week to low-profile technocrat José Mauro Coelho, and investors welcomed the move. Coelho's record indicates he is not keen on sacrificing Petrobras profits to keep fuel prices low for Brazilian drivers, or to accomplish other policy aims. Last week, energy consultant Adriano Pires backed out of the government's nomination to take the helm at Petrobras, shortly after soccer magnate Rodolfo Landim declined a nomination as chairman.

  • Why Amazon Stock Slumped Today

    Although it wasn't exactly a steep decline, Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock took a bit of a fall on Thursday. The drop was linked to potential new struggles in labor relations. On Thursday, Reuters reported that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected an Amazon request to scotch a proposed shareholder vote on an audit of working conditions at its facilities.

  • South America’s Newest Oil Boom Is Gaining A War Time Boost

    There is growing evidence that the USGS may have grossly underestimated the total potential of the Guyana-Suriname oil basin

  • U.S. natural gas prices just hit a 13-year high. Blame coal, say analysts

    Natural-gas futures settled Thursday at their highest price since December 2008, with a rise in coal prices, tight supplies and global worries about energy supplies contributing to a price gain of more than 70% for the fuel so far this year.

  • Meta reportedly set to introduce virtual currency dubbed ‘Zuck Bucks’

    Yahoo Finance's Daniel Howley explains Meta's plan to implement virtual currency inside the metaverse, Chipotle's partnership with Roblox, and other brands such as Wendy's jumping on metaverse platforms.

  • Tesla’s Austin Gigafactory Opening Isn’t the Biggest EV Party This Week

    There is another event happening in Austin that is also big deal for the stock, even though the impact isn't as direct as a new manufacturing facility: Tesla-Con.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.