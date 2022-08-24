K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 10.19% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many schools are opting for assessment and testing solutions provided by major educational technology companies owing to the increasing need for cost-effective and efficient assessment systems and the shifting focus from the summative model of assessment to the formative model of assessment. Most of these vendors provide subscription-based solutions.
Technavio estimates that the K-12 testing and assessment market size is expected to grow by USD 8.24 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
The K-12 testing and assessment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are many local and international players in the market. A large number of vendors are from the Americas, owing to the increasing need for personalized testing and government initiatives regarding assessment and testing solutions. Many vendors have a strong geographic presence, with centers across multiple cities in various economies. Educational institutions are automating their processes to simplify their digital learning environment and developing an economical cost structure. Several players in the market have been providing educational technology and services for a long time. Vendors are increasingly showing interest in APAC and the Middle East and Africa, as a significant amount of revenue is expected to generate from these regions. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., and Pearson Plc.
Market Segmentation
The K-12 testing and assessment market has been segmented by product into curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing. Among these, the curriculum-based testing segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students.
Key Drivers and Trends
The increasing use of analytics will drive the growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period. The concept of learning analytics is gaining traction in the market owing to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data. This helps schools in providing a personalized form of teaching. The learning analytics model also helps in predicting the progress and outcomes of individual students.
The increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is a trend in the market. Formative learning enables teachers to act as a facilitator. This method is used to find the learner's weakness and provide feedback. Many educators are investing in various formative assessment tools, with the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning, to improve their teaching methods. Teachers can provide quick feedback to students by using formative learning tools.
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 8.24 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
9.75
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 46%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
