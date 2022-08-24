U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market: 10.19% CAGR from 2020 to 2025, 46% of Market Growth to Originate from North America - Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Many schools are opting for assessment and testing solutions provided by major educational technology companies owing to the increasing need for cost-effective and efficient assessment systems and the shifting focus from the summative model of assessment to the formative model of assessment. Most of these vendors provide subscription-based solutions.

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio
K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Technavio estimates that the K-12 testing and assessment market size is expected to grow by USD 8.24 billion from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19% during the forecast period.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology.

Vendor Landscape

The K-12 testing and assessment market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. There are many local and international players in the market. A large number of vendors are from the Americas, owing to the increasing need for personalized testing and government initiatives regarding assessment and testing solutions. Many vendors have a strong geographic presence, with centers across multiple cities in various economies. Educational institutions are automating their processes to simplify their digital learning environment and developing an economical cost structure. Several players in the market have been providing educational technology and services for a long time. Vendors are increasingly showing interest in APAC and the Middle East and Africa, as a significant amount of revenue is expected to generate from these regions. Some of the key vendors operating in the market include CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., and Pearson Plc.

The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Market Segmentation

The K-12 testing and assessment market has been segmented by product into curriculum-based testing and non-curriculum-based testing. Among these, the curriculum-based testing segment will account for the highest market growth. These advertisements have a stronger audio-visual effect, which gives viewers a positive product impression.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will have the highest market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing number of government initiatives to improve the quality of education and the overall development of students.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions.

Key Drivers and Trends

The increasing use of analytics will drive the growth of the K-12 testing and assessment market during the forecast period. The concept of learning analytics is gaining traction in the market owing to technological advances and the increasing use of Big Data. This helps schools in providing a personalized form of teaching. The learning analytics model also helps in predicting the progress and outcomes of individual students.

The increasing emphasis on formative learning tools is a trend in the market. Formative learning enables teachers to act as a facilitator. This method is used to find the learner's weakness and provide feedback. Many educators are investing in various formative assessment tools, with the rise in the adoption of digital content and the growing popularity of online learning, to improve their teaching methods. Teachers can provide quick feedback to students by using formative learning tools.

Apart from the increasing emphasis on formative learning tools, many other trends are also shaping the future of the market.

Similar Reports

K-12 Online Tutoring Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

K-12 Instruction Material Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025

K-12 Testing and Assessment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 8.24 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.75

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 46%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

CogniFit Ltd., Educational Testing Service, Edutech, Instructure Inc., MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd., NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Providence Equity Partners LLC, Scantron Corp., and Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Non-curriculum-based testing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Method

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Method

  • Blended method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Online method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Traditional method - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Method

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • CogniFit Ltd.

  • Educational Testing Service

  • Edutech

  • Instructure Inc.

  • MeritTrac Services Pvt Ltd.

  • NIIT Ltd.

  • Pearson Plc

  • Providence Equity Partners LLC

  • Scantron Corp.

  • Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/k-12-testing-and-assessmentmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/k-12-testing-and-assessment-market-10-19-cagr-from-2020-to-2025--46-of-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america---technavio-301609965.html

SOURCE Technavio

