K&S (ASX:KSC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.08

K&S Corporation Limited (ASX:KSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of November to A$0.08. This will take the dividend yield to an attractive 7.2%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

K&S' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before this announcement, K&S was paying out 85% of earnings, but a comparatively small 73% of free cash flows. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

EPS is set to grow by 8.5% over the next year if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 83%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.13 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.18. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.3% a year over that time. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

K&S Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. K&S has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.5% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

Our Thoughts On K&S' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for K&S that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

