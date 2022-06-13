U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,749.63
    -151.23 (-3.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,516.74
    -876.05 (-2.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,809.23
    -530.80 (-4.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,714.59
    -85.69 (-4.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.09
    +0.42 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.20
    -55.30 (-2.95%)
     

  • Silver

    21.02
    -0.91 (-4.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0414
    -0.0112 (-1.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3660
    +0.2100 (+6.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0180 (-1.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4150
    -0.0050 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,287.73
    -4,190.16 (-15.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.43
    -47.45 (-8.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,205.81
    -111.71 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,987.44
    -836.85 (-3.01%)
     

K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. (Alkemy) Closes Purchase Agreement to Acquire Plasticos Flome S.L.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AKMYF

Strategic Acquisition Expands European Footprint

VALENCIA, Spain and BEIT SHEAN, Israel, June 13, 2022 /CNW/ - K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd., conducting business as Alkemy ("Alkemy" or the "Company") (TSXV: AKMY) (TSXV: AKMY.WT), an innovative plastics recycling company, is pleased to announced that it has completed its acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 100% of the shares of Plasticos Flome S.L. ("Flome"), a plastics manufacturing company based in Valencia, Spain. The Acquisition was originally announced on April 27, 2022.

Following closing, Maximo Olivas has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of Flome. Maximo Olivas has 16 years of experience primarily in the plastic processing industry.

"We are pleased to have been able to complete the Acquisition in a timely manner and to vigorously pursue further testing of the use of Alkemy products at Flome. It is of great value to Flome and Alkemy to have Maximo Olivas as Chief Executive Officer of Flome. Maximo Olivas has many years of experience as a manager in SMEs in the plastics industry, and his network in Spain and other European countries is particularly valuable," says Yoav Horowitz, Chairman of the Board of Alkemy. "Flome will use Alkemy's recycled plastic sheets for its current products while developing additional value-added products that can utilize Alkemy's recycled plastic sheets. By using Alkemy sheets Flome will offer products made from recycled plastic and thus increase the attractiveness for its customers who increasingly want to reduce their carbon footprint ".

In consideration for the purchase of the issued and outstanding shares of Flome, Alkemy paid the shareholders of Flome (the "Sellers") a total amount of €1,800,000 (CAD $2,436,012) (the "Purchase Price"). Alkemy exercised its option to satisfy up to 10% of the Purchase Price (€180,000.00) by issuing ordinary shares in the capital of Alkemy ("Ordinary Shares") to the Sellers. Accordingly, Alkemy has issued 1,514,973 Ordinary Shares at a price per share of CAD $0.16 to the Sellers. The price per share was determined between the Sellers and Alkemy based upon the closing market price of the Ordinary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange one calendar day prior to the Closing Date.

About Plasticos Flome.

Flome (https://www.flome.es) is a plastics manufacturing company operating in Valencia, Spain. Flome's production site has seven operating lines of vacuum-forming manufacturing. Flome uses plastic sheets and boards as raw materials for manufacturing trays and packaging for automotive, agriculture, and beverage industries.

About K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd. is an environmental technology company based in Israel, and carries on business under the name "Alkemy". Alkemy has developed a unique plastic recycling process to recycle plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling and as such have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of the recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's announced acquisition of Plasticos Flome S.L. and corresponding expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates as a result of such transaction is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the MD&A of the Company dated April 13, 2022 should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes is not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. Forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. In particular, there is no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms set forth herein or at all. In addition, there is no assurance that the Company will realize the anticipated benefits from the Acquisition. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Corporate Finance Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/13/c9949.html

Recommended Stories

  • Oracle stock jumps after fourth-quarter earnings beat

    Oracle shares are moving higher after the company beat on both the top and bottom lines for its fourth quarter.

  • 'Never say never': Wall Street contemplates a shock decision from the Fed

    Betting markets and some Wall Street firms are now predicting a larger-than-expected bump in short-term interest rates, expectations are Powell will stick to his communicated strategy of raising rates by 0.50% this week.

  • Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel is one of the best stock watchers alive. He says the S&P 500 is already pricing in a recession and bear market

    “I think we’re pricing in a mild recession ... I’m not saying how severe the recession actually will be,” Wharton's Jeremy Siegel said, adding that dividend stocks may begin to look attractive for investors even as rates rise.

  • Coinbase and Billionaire Saylor Swept Up in Bitcoin Crash

    Bitcoin prices are moving to their lowest levels since 2020. Economist Adam Schiff, one of the biggest critics of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, predicts that the most popular digital currency will drop at least as low as $20,000. Bitcoin alone represents a bit more than 45% of the crypto market, according to data firm CoinGecko.

  • The Stock Market Is Getting Crushed. How Much More It Could Fall.

    The S&P 500 is showing clear signs of weakness that have it on a path for more losses—even to 3250, chart watchers say.

  • ‘Liquidation panic’ has taken over the stock, bond and crypto markets — and this may be the beginning of the end

    The U.S. stock market is experiencing a liquidation panic where everything is getting sold. Analysis from Rob Hanna of Quantifiable Edges suggests a rare Inverse Zweig Breadth Thrust (ZBT). Notwithstanding the fact that negative ZBTs were not part of Marty Zweig’s work as detailed in his book, “Winning on Wall Street,” this study is nearing “torturing the data until it talks” territory.

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Never Sell

    Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, billionaire Warren Buffett has run a master class on how to make money. The first Buffett stock to buy and hold forever is healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

    How far off is Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial...

  • Is There Now An Opportunity In Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

    Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last...

  • 5 Stocks To Avoid Like The Plague When The Recession Starts

    Many S&P 500 investors are convinced a recession is on the way. And if it is, you'll want to know which stocks to avoid.

  • Energy stocks: ‘Demand destruction is likely to occur,’ ETF strategist says

    SS&C ALPS Advisors Chief ETF Strategist Paul Baiocchi joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss stock market performance ahead of the Fed’s rate hike announcement, the state of energy stocks and oil companies, and the outlook for supply and demand.

  • MicroStrategy’s Losses on Its Bitcoin Bet Near $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- MicroStrategy Inc. founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Saylor’s big bet on Bitcoin has backfired in a major way as the paper loss for his firm’s holdings of the largest digital asset has reached roughly $1 billion.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession

  • What Type Of Shareholders Own The Most Number of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ) can tell us which group is most...

  • Why the Market Slump is Good News

    U.S. stocks are plunging to fresh lows for the year as a bear-market rally from their previous lows in late May gets wiped away. The big names that led the bull market for years are being humbled. The so-called FAANG stocks are all well off their highs from late 2021, none more so than Netflix which has dropped nearly 75% in less than 8 months.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks With 9% Yield; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’

    Inflation data dominated the market news at the end of last week, and rightly so. The May print, of 8.6% annualized gains in the consumer price index, marked a sharp reversal from the modest decline seen in April, and a new ‘highest level in 40 years’ data point. It reignited worries that the rosy projections – of a transient inflation, or of lower rates by early next year – are unlikely to reach fruition. Even though unemployment is low and wages are up, the declines in real earnings and the GD

  • Monday market meltdown: S&P 500 enters bear market, 10-year yield hits 11-year high

    Traders bet a fresh decades-high print on inflation will force the Federal Reserve to get even more aggressive than previously anticipated to help ease rising prices.

  • As tech melts down, a truth remains: Semiconductors are eating the world

    When tech, and more specifically semiconductor companies, grow, GDP grows. While forecasts vary, McKinsey places the semiconductor industry’s growth to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030 based on what the consulting firm estimated to be 6% to 8% annual growth and around 2% annual price growth — all depending on the return of balance in supply and demand.

  • Down More Than 50%: Wells Fargo Sees an Appealing Entry Point in These 2 Stocks

    It’s difficult to put a positive spin on the current state of the stock market. While 2022’s action has seen moments of relief, for the most part, the trend has been resolutely downbeat, as reflected in the main indexes’ performances. All are down by at least double-digits; the tech-heavy NASDAQ’s 27% drop has been the most acute, while the S&P 500 has often flirted dangerously close to bear market territory. That said, while it’s hard to watch any owned stock sink to the bottom, the upside to t

  • FOMC: How Wall Street might respond to a 75 basis point rate hike

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung discusses the expectations for Tuesday’s FOMC meeting as well as how Wall Street could respond to a 75 basis point rate hike.

  • Tesla Stock: Undervalued and Heading to $1,100, Says RBC

    Sentiment is low, everyone is bearish, and the stock market appears to be sinking to the bottom. However, looking at the case for Tesla (TSLA), with shares down ~38% year-to-date, RBC analyst Joseph Spak believes that now is the time to buy the dip. "Near-term set-up seems favorable... With investors primed for lower deliveries, we believe 2Q22 margins can surprise to upside," Spak opined. The analyst expects Q2 deliveries will drop to 249,000 (compared to Q1’s 310,000), due to the pricing actio