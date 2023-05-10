Can K-Bro Linen Inc.'s (TSE:KBL) Weak Financials Pull The Plug On The Stock's Current Momentum On Its Share Price?

K-Bro Linen's (TSE:KBL) stock is up by a considerable 7.4% over the past month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study K-Bro Linen's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for K-Bro Linen is:

2.2% = CA$3.9m ÷ CA$177m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every CA$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CA$0.02 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

K-Bro Linen's Earnings Growth And 2.2% ROE

It is quite clear that K-Bro Linen's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 9.2%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Hence, the flat earnings seen by K-Bro Linen over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that K-Bro Linen's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.2% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is KBL worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether KBL is currently mispriced by the market.

Is K-Bro Linen Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

K-Bro Linen's very high three-year median payout ratio of 193% suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning. The absence in growth is therefore not surprising. Paying a dividend beyond their means is usually not viable over the long term. This is quite a risky position to be in. To know the 2 risks we have identified for K-Bro Linen visit our risks dashboard for free.

Moreover, K-Bro Linen has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 44% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we would have a hard think before deciding on any investment action concerning K-Bro Linen. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

