K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of CA$0.10

The board of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 per share on the 15th of November. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.9%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

K-Bro Linen's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 136% of what it was earning. It will be difficult to sustain this level of payout so we wouldn't be confident about this continuing.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate that the payout ratio could reach 36%, which is in a comfortable range for us.

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.20. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. K-Bro Linen has impressed us by growing EPS at 11% per year over the past five years. However, the payout ratio is very high, not leaving much room for growth of the dividend in the future.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for K-Bro Linen that investors need to be conscious of moving forward.

