K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of CA$0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) will pay a dividend of CA$0.10 on the 15th of September. This makes the dividend yield 3.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

K-Bro Linen's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 36% which is fairly sustainable.

K-Bro Linen Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CA$1.15 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CA$1.20. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

K-Bro Linen's Dividend Might Lack Growth

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. It's encouraging to see that K-Bro Linen has been growing its earnings per share at 11% a year over the past five years. However, the company isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we would expect the growth rate to slow down somewhat in the future.

K-Bro Linen's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about K-Bro Linen's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. We can't deny that the payments have been very stable, but we are a little bit worried about the very high payout ratio. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

